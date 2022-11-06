Wake Forest falls out of AP Poll

After their 30-21 loss to NC State, Wake Forest fell out of the AP Poll, landing fourth in the “others receiving votes category.” This is the first time the Deacs have not been ranked since before their win against Virginia on Sept. 24, 2021.

Week 11 AP Poll:

Georgia (9-0) Ohio State (9-0) Michigan (9-0) TCU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Oregon (8-1) LSU (7-2) USC (8-1) UCLA (8-1) Alabama (7-2) Ole Miss (8-1) Clemson (8-1) Utah (7-2) Penn State (7-2) North Carolina (8-1) Tulane (8-1) NC State (7-2) Texas (6-3) Liberty (8-1) Notre Dame (6-3) Illinois (7-2) UCF (7-2) Kansas State (6-2) Washington (7-2) Florida State (6-3)

Biggest Riser: LSU (up 8)

Biggest Faller: Kansas State (down 10)

With Wake Forest and Syracuse’s losses, the ACC drops down to four teams in the Top 25, gaining a new member in Florida State — the Seminoles come in at No. 25 after a 45-3 thrashing of Miami. Clemson’s 35-14 loss to Notre Dame dropped them seven spots to No. 12. North Carolina’s 31-28 win over Virginia moved them up two spots to No. 15. NC State’s 30-21 victory over Wake Forest saw them rise four spots to No. 17.

Next up for the unranked Demon Deacons is a Saturday night matchup with No. 15 North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 ET on ESPN2.

