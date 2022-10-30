Wake Forest falls to No. 20 in Week 10 AP Poll

Wake Forest comes in at No. 20 in the AP Poll after a disastrous 48-21 loss at Louisville on Saturday. The Demon Deacons fell 10 spots from their No. 10 ranking last week.Click the links below for our comprehensive coverage from yesterday's action.

Week 10 AP Poll:

Georgia (8-0) Tennessee (8-0) Ohio State (8-0) Michigan (8-0) Clemson (8-0) Alabama (7-1) TCU (8-0) Oregon (7-1) USC (7-1) UCLA (7-1) Ole Miss (8-1) Utah (6-2) Kansas State (6-2) Illinois (7-1) LSU (6-2) Penn State (6-2) North Carolina (7-1) Oklahoma State (6-2) Tulane (7-1) Wake Forest (6-2) North Carolina State (6-2) Syracuse (6-2) Liberty (7-1) Oregon State (6-2) UCF (6-2)

Biggest Riser: Kansas State (up nine)

Biggest Faller: Wake Forest (down ten)

Five ACC schools remain in the top 25. Syracuse dropped six spots after their 41-24 loss at home to Notre Dame. North Carolina's 42-24 victory over Pittsburgh moved them up 4 spots. And NC State rose three spots for their 22-21 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday. Clemson remains firm at No. 5 following a bye week.

Next up for the No. 20 Demon Deacons is a Saturday Nov. 5 home matchup with No. 21 NC State. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

