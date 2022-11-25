Wake Forest Football: Duke Players to Watch

The Deacs recovered from their three-game losing skid with a 45-35 home win over Syracuse last weekend. Looking to advance to 8-4, Wake Forest will head to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils in their final regular season contest.

The Blue Devils currently sit at 7-4 in Mike Elko’s first season as head coach. They can notch their best season since 2018 with a win over the Deacs on Saturday.

After losing 45-7 last season, the Blue Devils have a lot to prove against the Deacs on Saturday. Expect to see an improved Duke team and a competitive game as both teams seek their eighth win.

Let's take a look at Duke’s players to watch below.

QB Riley Leonard

Leading the Duke offense, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has put together a memorable season for the Blue Devils. Leonard’s dual-threat ability has been perfect in Elko’s system, and the Blue Devils are a much better team than last season.

READ: Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson discusses final regular-season game vs Duke

Through 11 games, Leonard has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,403 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a runner, Leonard has totaled 107 attempts for 621 yards (5.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

Leonard has only scratched the surface of his potential in his first season as the starter but has proven he is capable in nearly every aspect of playing the quarterback position. If Leonard is successful on the ground, in addition to a productive outing as a passer, Wake Forest will have their work cut out for them on defense.

As Drake Maye, MJ Morris, and Garrett Shrader have had recent success through the air against Wake Forest, expect Leonard to have a proficient day as a passer.

RB Jordan Waters

Junior running back Jordan Waters has emerged as the top option out of the backfield this season after losing Mataeo Durant to graduation. On 116 attempts, Waters has amassed 557 yards (4.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

Waters has also served as a reliable pass catcher, hauling in 16 passes for 106 yards this season.

After playing only sparingly the past several seasons, Waters’ impact as a rusher has allowed the Duke offense to flourish. In relief of Waters, backup running backs Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman have combined for 793 yards and eight touchdowns to spearhead the rushing attack.

Waters has gone back-to-back weeks without seeing the end zone, but his ability to complement the passing game could have a significant impact on this contest.

LB Shaka Heyward

Senior Shaka Heyward was named a captain this summer and has continued to be the anchor of the Blue Devils' defense. Having notched 80 tackles (46 solo), six pass deflections, two interceptions, and a sack, Heyward has emerged as one of the top linebackers in the ACC.

Heyward has tallied 324 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and five interceptions over 39 starts. Sitting at No. 8 in ACC solo tackles this season (46), Heyward has proven he belongs in the conversation with the conference's elite linebackers. As the leader of Duke’s defense, expect Heyward to be a major contributor in his final home game.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content