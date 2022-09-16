Wake Forest Football: Liberty Players to Watch

Lacking the national spotlight that Malik Willis brought to Liberty’s program, the Flames aren’t as flashy as they were last season. But, through the first two weeks of the season, Liberty is 2-0 despite losing starting quarterback Charlie Brewer to a hand injury in Week One. Deploying an offense reminiscent of Wake Forest’s own, Liberty will look to test Brad Lambert’s defense in this matchup.

“Their offense is the closest thing to ours that we've had to defend,” Dave Clawson said. “A lot of the concepts that we run — the tempo, spread, the full field RPOs — they do a lot of those things there too.”

Quarterback Kaidon Salter

Liberty has to replace the offensive production last year’s third-round draft pick Malik Willis brought to the NFL. With Brewer sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, it's become apparent that redshirt freshman Salter is a viable option at quarterback for the Flames this season.

Salter has proven to be a true dual-threat option. Through two games, he’s impressesed with 350 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, with 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Salter isn’t the most polished passer; he’s only completed 55.3% of his passes this season. But he fits in this offense and adds a dynamic element. Nonetheless, head coach Hugh Freeze remains confident in the leader of his offense.

“The thing I love about him is he is no excuse maker. Zero,” Freeze said. “It’s ‘Yes sir, I know I should have seen that’ and ‘I want to do it better,’ and you know he’s going to work to do that.”

Salter is a talented player - and limiting his ability to make plays outside pocket will be critical for Wake Forest’s success.

Wide Receiver Demario Douglas

A member of the Paul Hornung Award Watch List (most versatile player in college football), sophomore Demario Douglas is the unquestioned leader in the receiver room. Undersized at 5’8”, Douglas overcomes his lack of height with breakaway speed, and regularly makes notable plays for the Flames' offense.

Finishing last season with 701 yards and 6 TDs on 52 catches, Douglas was a key playmaker for Willis. Douglas has a knack for making big plays; check out this impressive touchdown grab:

Douglas has eight catches for 148 yards and two scores so far this year. He’s gotten open deep downfield on several occasions, and has made some spectacular catches on underthrown balls.

If the Wake Forest secondary can prevent Douglas from getting loose downfield, Liberty’s offense could struggle to generate explosive plays.

Defensive End TreShaun Clark

Starting twelve games at defensive end last year, TreShaun Clark emerged as a dominant edge rusher. Tallying 44 tackles (24 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, Clark helped anchor a unit that was the 24th best scoring defense in the nation.

The junior from Cape Coral, FL, has already netted 9 tackles and 1.5 sacks this year. With a strong burst off the line of scrimmage, Clark lives in opposing backfields.

Having quite the success story since a traumatic high school injury, where he lost part of his finger, Clark brings great talent and leadership to the Flames’ defense. As an anchor for the Flames, Clark believes in setting an example for his peers.

“My hope is to be the best player, teammate, and leader I can be on and off the field.” Clark said. “But overall, I just want to strive to be a better human being and encourage others to do the same.”

With the opportunity to prove his talent on a national stage, Clark will be ready come Saturday. Wake Forest right tackle DeVonte Gordon will have a looming challenge ahead of him in the trenches. Expect to hear Clark’s name called several times on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Truist Field.

