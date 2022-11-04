Wake Forest Football: NC State Players to Watch

No. 21 Wake Forest heads to Raleigh to face No. 22 NC State for their 116th meeting of all time. With both teams holding a 6-2 record this season, expect yet another shootout from these ACC Atlantic rivals.

“Everybody in our program knows that these guys don't give you anything easily,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said. “The in-state rival games are a big deal to us. We still know what we're playing for. It's about preparing for the environment and the opponent. The greater the opponent, the greater the challenge. And these guys are always really good.”

Let's take a look at NC State’s players to watch below.

WR Thayer Thomas

The sixth-year senior from North Carolina leads the Wolfpack in receiving yards this season. Notching 37 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns this season, Thomas has been the favorite target of any quarterback under center for NC State.

Tied for third in program history with 20 career receiving touchdowns, Thomas has had a memorable tenure in Raleigh. With 2279 career receiving yards, he sits at seventh all-time in NC State program receiving yards.

Posting 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s comeback win over Virginia Tech, Thomas has proven to be a reliable option with the game on the line.

The Deacs’ secondary will need to prepare for Thomas' versatility to limit the overall potential of the NC State offense.

QB MJ Morris

Coming off an 18-point comeback win against Virginia Tech last Thursday, true freshman MJ Morris will likely start at quarterback in place of the injured Devin Leary. Morris completed 20 of 29 passes for 265 and three touchdowns in relief of senior quarterback Jack Chambers.

NC State has been in close games all season long, but with Morris at quarterback, the Wolfpack offensive outlook is much brighter. If Morris continues to perform, he may be in line to be the next multi-year starting quarterback for NC State after Leary moves on.

With limited experience, it's uncertain exactly what type of player the Deacs will get in Morris, but in NC State’s comeback win over the Hokies, he proved his accuracy, arm talent, and, most importantly, poise. The Wake Forest defense will need to be ready for the talent of Morris under center.

LB Drake Thomas

As a three-year starter, linebacker Drake Thomas serves as one of six captains for NC State. A consensus first-team All-ACC selection, Thomas has tallied 58 tackles (26 solo), three pass deflections and a sack this year.

Totaling 249 tackles in his collegiate career, Thomas is an unquestioned leader for the Wolfpack defense. Linebacker Peyton Wilson stands opposite Thomas, solidifying the strongest unit on the NC State defense.

Thomas from Wake Forest, NC is the brother of the aforementioned Thayer Thomas, making for a dynamic duo of players among the best on the NC State roster. Look for them to deliver on opposite sides of the ball against the Deacs.

