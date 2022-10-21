Wake Forest Football: Q&A with Boston College Writer

A.J. Black, the editor and publisher of Eagle Insider, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday's game between Wake Forest and Boston College. His website can be found here. He can also be followed on Twitter @AJBlack_BC and @BCEagleInsider. Read Black's answers below:

Who is Boston College’s most indispensable defensive player?

“Josh DeBerry, their nickel corner, is an NFL caliber defender who can do a lot for the Eagles. His coverage is excellent, he is solid against the run and can hit. Head coach Jeff Hafley can move him to a variety of spots around the field and he doesn't skip a beat.”

READ: DL Dion Bergan on Wake Forest's Emerging Defense

What makes the Wake Forest offense so hard to defend?

“A bunch of answers here! Sam Hartman is accurate, and does a heck of a job running tempo that puts a strain on any defense. Plus, Wake is so multidimensional that even if BC finds a way to slow down the pass, Dave Clawson and company will be able to just run the ball down their throat. Finally, the explosives. Just when a team may think they have found some momentum — Wake is 17th in the country in plays 40+ yards or more — they can beat you with a big play.”

How effectively do you think the Eagles’ defense can limit the production of Sam Hartman?

“I think there is a possibility that BC can slow him down to start the game, but if BC's offense can't stay on the field — something they have struggled with all season — then I expect the defense to wear down and for Wake Forest to hit the gas and run away with this.”

After delivering a promising outing against Louisville, should we expect more consistency from Phil Jurkovec going forward?

“Possibly? It all depends on the play of the offensive line in front of him. The reason BC looked competent against Louisville was that they were able to run the ball, which took the pressure off of Jurkovec, who in turn relaxed and played his game. But BC could be without two of their starting offensive linemen due to injury, and their star freshman running back Alex Broome is also questionable. BC might have to lean hard on Jurkovec again, which has caused some of his inconsistencies.”

READ: ACC Football Week 8 - Game Previews and Spread Predictions

Besides star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who else should the Wake defense be concerned with in Boston College’s receiving corps?

“Jaelen Gill, a transfer from Ohio State, is a solid wide receiver, who frankly has been underutilized this season. He has good hands, and can do a lot in terms of getting himself open and making plays after the catch. George Takacs, their starting tight end — and second on the team in receptions — missed the last game, and Hafley has not revealed if he is going to play again this week. Joseph Griffin II, a four star wide receiver, is BC's biggest target at 6’4” and has been getting integrated more and more into the offense. You might see him out there this week as well. “

How does the Eagles’ secondary match up against Wake Forest’s talented receiving corps? How does the one safety look affect an offense?

“BC's secondary has been banged up the past two weeks, with the starting three corners (DeBerry, Elijah Jones and CJ Burton) all missing time due to injury. They have played well, and made plays against Clemson, but it all comes down to what they are asked to do. If Wake is on the field and BC can't sustain drives, they rightfully get tired, and that is when the game gets out of hand and BC gets blown out.”

Is there room for improvement in the Eagles’ rushing game, or are they going to continue to rely on their production in the passing game to stay competitive?

“I would say so. They are dead last in the country in rushing yards per game. The Eagles found success against Louisville because they could run the ball, and will need to do the same against Wake.”

READ: Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch scores TD vs Saints

What do you hope to see from the Eagles over the last six games of the season?

“For BC to continue to improve in all three phases of the game. Having the offensive line continue to gel and improve, and the run game to finally take off, would both be good. If that happens, there are five games after Wake that could be interesting to watch for Boston College fans. If that doesn't happen, it could be a long end of the year for the Eagles.”

Score Prediction?

“42-14 Wake Forest”

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content