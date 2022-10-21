Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch scores TD vs Saints

After playing just six total snaps in the Cardinals last two games, Greg Dortch got back involved in a primetime matchup with the New Orleans Saints, and scored his second career touchdown. Arizona snapped their eight-game home losing streak with the 42-34 victory.

On a second and goal play at the end of the third quarter, quarterback Kyler Murray took the shotgun snap and immediately fired the ball to Dortch. The #ProDeac ran a quick slant, with the Saints defensive backs playing soft coverage. Dortch mad the catch, and two New Orleans defenders immediately converged on him. However, the 5'9" slot man squeezed between them, and found the end zone.

Dortch made sure to celebrate his score, throwing the ball up into the air, and breaking out some quality dance moves. It was visible by his teammates reactions how happy they were to see him make a big play.

#83 Greg Dortch is lifted up into the air by his teammates after his second career touchdown © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The five-yard touchdown reception was Dortch's only target of the night. He also got involved in the return game, contributing 48 yards on two kickoffs. One of which was a 31 yard return in the fourth quarter, which set up the Cardinals nicely at their own 36-yard line on an eventual touchdown drive.

With injuries, acquisitions, and reinstatements, the Cardinals receiver group looked a lot different this week than earlier this season:

Name Snaps DeAndre Hopkins 60 Rondale Moore 58 Greg Dortch 34 Robbie Anderson 12

After being sent to the bench during Weeks 5 and 6, Dortch saw 34 snaps and ran 16 routes in the contest.

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the field Thursday night after a six-game suspension (PEDs), and led the Cardinals in receiving. He was targeted 14 times, and caught 10 passes for 103 yards.

The Cardinals receiving corps haven't been at full strength at any point this season. Marquise Brown, who is fifth in the NFL in receptions (43), injured his ankle on Sunday, and will be out at least six weeks.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to somewhat surprisingly bench veteran AJ Green in this one, which led to Dortch's increase in snap counts. It appears that Green might be released by Arizona. Green falling out of favor with the coaching staff, in combination with Brown's injury, led to the Cardinals making a move for Robbie Anderson.

Anderson was acquired from the Carolina Panthers via trade on Monday, and saw 12 snaps in his debut. Anderson has been criticized throughout his career for his character. But this is his seventh year in the league, and he's proven to be a productive player. They traded for him for a reason though, and his playing time will definitely increase soon.

Rondale Moore, who is the reason why Dortch was relegated to a bench role the past two weeks, was an every down player alongside Hopkins on the outside on Thursday night. This is surprising considering Moore's 5'9" frame, as he is much more suited to be playing in the slot. It'll be interesting to see if Sunday's snap distribution is a sign of things to come. It's likely that Dortch will serve as the WR4 until Brown comes back, as Hopkins and Anderson line up on the outside with Moore in the slot for three-receiver sets.

Outside of Hopkins, no Cardinals receiver was very productive. Anderson didn't catch a pass, and Moore had just one reception for 31 yards.

While Dortch's increased involvement may be temporary, he has succeeded every time he's been given an opportunity to play. And the deeper stats hint that he deserves more playing time. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he's creating more separation than any other receiver in the league!

Up next for Dortch and the Cardinals (3-4) is a Sunday Oct. 30 road battle with the Minnesota Vikings (5-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

