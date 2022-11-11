Wake Forest Football: UNC Players to Watch

After two weeks on the road, Wake Forest returns home to Winston-Salem to face No. 15 UNC. The Tar Heels have been impressive through their nine games, earning an 8-1 record.

Having lost back-to-back one-score matchups against North Carolina, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson knows there is little room for error.

“I still have tremors from the last two years,” Clawson said. “We have not finished games against them.”

The Tar Heels offense has been dynamic this season — they are currently the No. 9 scoring offense in the nation. If their defense can forge an identity, UNC can finish this season on a strong note.

Let's take a look at UNC’s players to watch below.

QB Drake Maye

The brother of former UNC basketball legend Luke Maye, Drake, was once an Alabama commit. The former five-star elected to stay home, rather than wear the Crimson Tide, and it has paid off thus far.

Awarded the starting job after redshirting in 2021, Maye has completed 71.2% of his passes. That makes him the fourth most accurate passer in the FBS, trailing only Bo Nix, Tommy Devito and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Through the air, Maye has passed for 2964 yards, 31 TDs and 3 INTs. Despite his success as a passer, Maye is also the leading rusher for the Tar Heels. On 114 attempts, Maye has run for 513 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Currently sitting at +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy, Maye could be the first freshman since Jameis Winston in 2013 to win the award.

With crucial matchups against Wake Forest and NC State approaching, Maye will need to prove he truly is a Heisman-caliber quarterback while competing with CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker and other elite quarterbacks in the race.

WR Josh Downs

In terms of elite college wide receivers, junior Josh Downs is near the top of the list. Hauling in 171 catches for 2147 yards and 19 touchdowns in his collegiate career, Downs has NFL scouts across the country tuning in to watch the Tar Heels.

As Maye’s primary target, Downs has tallied 63 catches, 693 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. Tied for the lead in ACC receiving touchdowns (8) with Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks, Downs has proven to be a reliable red zone threat.

The talent of Downs cannot be underestimated, as he is capable of winning a one-on-one matchup every snap. In order to hinder the explosiveness of the Tar Heels’ offense, the Deacs need to contain his big-play ability.

Look for Downs to have another productive outing Saturday night.

LB Cedric Gray

The Junior linebacker had a stellar 2021 campaign, tallying 100 total tackles, tied for fourth in the ACC last season. Gray leads the strongest unit of the Tar Heels defense at linebacker and is constantly wreaking havoc in the backfield.

This season, Gray has notched 98 tackles (56 solo), two forced fumbles, two interceptions, a sack and four pass deflections. Currently the ACC leader in tackles, Gray can hold this spot with a few more productive outings.

In last week’s 31-28 win over Virginia, Gray recorded a season-high 16 tackles (10 solo) and a sack.

Expect linebacker Gray to be actively involved in slowing down the Wake Forest run offense, while pressuring Sam Hartman in the pocket.

