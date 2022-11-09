Series History: Wake Forest Football vs UNC

After the 116th edition of NC State-Wake Forest last Saturday, the Demon Deacons take part in their second-most played game of all-time this weekend. The series between Wake Forest and UNC first began in 1988, as Wake Forest went to Raleigh and won 6-4. It was the first football game ever played by Wake Forest, and the first collegiate football game played in the state of North Carolina.

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series against the Demon Deacons 71-36, with two ties. This includes a 17-game UNC winning streak from 1893-1923, and an 11-0-1 unbeaten streak from 1928-1939, where the only game Wake Forest did not lose was a 0-0 tie in 1932.

Wake’s longest win streak over their oldest rival is four consecutive wins from 1924-1927, and 1965-1968. It should be no surprise, however, that Wake Forest has lost more games to North Carolina than any other opponent (although Clemson is only one behind at 70).

Since 1990, UNC is 16-7 against Wake Forest, including a nine-game winning streak from 1990-1998. In the 21st century, however, the battle has been closer than ever before — UNC leads 7-6.

To prepare for this week’s installment of the oldest rivalry in North Carolina, let’s take a look at the last three Wake Forest–UNC football games. An interesting note: the last time UNC won in Winston-Salem was 2004.

2019

2019 marked Wake Forest’s most recent win over UNC and was also the lowest-scoring game between the two teams since 2006. After four years of not matching up, the two rivals scheduled a non-conference meeting in Winston-Salem for Week 3 of the 2019 season.

Right from the beginning, the Demon Deacons dominated. QB Jamie Newman ran in two scores to give Wake Forest an early lead, before throwing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Sage Surratt and extending the margin to 21-0. UNC battled back in the second half, as they brought the deficit to only three points late in the fourth quarter.

A Nick Sciba field goal with just over a minute remaining brought the score to 24-18, giving the Tar Heels and Sam Howell one final chance to complete the unlikely comeback. However, with no timeouts remaining and facing a 4th and 1, running back Michael Carter failed to get out of bounds in time to set up a final Hail Mary. Wake Forest escaped with a victory.

2020

The 2020 game between the Deacs and the Tar Heels was captivating from beginning to end. A back-and-forth start to the game in Chapel Hill saw North Carolina up 24-21 with 12 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter. That’s when Wake Forest took over, scoring 24 unanswered points to take a 45-24 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

For the second straight year, however, UNC fought back. Three touchdown passes from Sam Howell tied the game at 45, before a 20-yard Howell touchdown run gave the Tar Heels the lead. Another touchdown run, this time from Javonte Williams, won the game for UNC. Wake Forest finally got back in the endzone with 57 seconds remaining, but they fell to UNC 59-53.

Hartman and Howell combined for 10 touchdown passes and 979 passing yards. The two programs added 369 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Neither kicker missed a single field goal or extra point. It was an offensive explosion on both sides, but UNC won the 4th quarter 28-8, and that was the difference in the game.

2021

If you thought 2020 was a ridiculous game, the 2021 edition of Wake Forest-North Carolina was truly insane. Apologies to Demon Deacon fans who don’t want to relive this one — I’ll make it quick.

The undefeated Demon Deacons were ranked No. 10 in the nation and were attempting to win a game in Chapel Hill for the first time 2006. For the third year in a row, Wake Forest got out to a large lead against their in-state rivals. The offense was clicking, with Hartman finding Taylor Morin and A.T. Perry for long touchdowns. UNC stuck around, however, ending the half on a short field goal to make the score 31-24.

Unfortunately, the Demon Deacon defense had plays like this one:

Sam Howell and the Tar Heel offense took control of the game. Trailing 48-34 entering the fourth quarter, UNC took a 58-48 lead with just over a minute remaining. They would go on to win the game 58-55. It was an incredible collapse and the lowlight of an otherwise great season for the Deacs.

This Saturday, it’s likely that we see another offensive explosion. And if history tells us anything, no lead is safe in this rivalry until the clock strikes zero. Will the Tar Heels end their three-game Winston-Salem losing streak? Can Wake Forest right the ship and get revenge on the upsetting loss from a year ago? Another exciting chapter of Wake Forest and UNC football will be added to the history books Saturday night.

