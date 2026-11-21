The Wake Forest Demon Deacons officially secure 10 wins on the season, downing Georgia Tech in Atlanta to put themselves on the precipice of an ACC Championship appearance.

This one was another blowout. Gio Lopez had a great day, completing 17-of-22 for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 18 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. That meant four total touchdowns on the day from Gio as he continues his Heisman-level play. The offense had 607 yards of total offense in what was a superb showing.

To clinch a berth in the ACC Championship, Wake needs either a Miami win over Virginia Tech or a Louisville loss tonight against Pitt. With this win, Wake Forest officially becomes the first team in the CFP Era with six power conference road wins, a truly impressive accomplishment for this team that has battled on the road all year.

Let's go through some more of the major storylines in this one.

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Utah

Alabama

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Miami (FL)

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Wake Forest

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Hot Start

Wake Forest has started fast in its last four games, outscoring its opponents 145-0 in the first half entering Saturday. This one was no exception. The Deacs led 29-0 early in the second quarter, drowning the Yellow Jackets less than two quarters in.

In the first half, Wake scored touchdowns on their opening four possessions. They also forced two Georgia Tech fumbles that were huge in getting the ball back to the offense. Carlos Hernandez was key to the offensive attack. He finished with eight receptions for 145 yards. Jack Foley caught a screen pass and took it 66 yards to the house, helping to put this one out of reach.

Balanced Rushing Attack

The Demon Deacons have had a very strong ground game over the past several games. This has been a major advantage in balancing out their strong passing attack and getting more guys involved in the offense. This one was no exception.

Deuce Lawrence led the way with 105 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Ty Clark III was not far behind with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jamar Searcy chipped in with 42 yards as well. Wake has used the running attack to pick up third downs in critical situations. They did it last week with Clark's rushing touchdown against SMU on a 3rd and 18, and he did it again today with a conversion on a 3rd and 12.

The one flaw from today's performance is that the Deacs' rushing defense, which has been so good up to this point, gave up 289 yards on the ground to the Yellow Jackets. Much of this was in the second half when the game was out of reach, but it still is something to monitor going forward if Wake can get back to stopping the run well.