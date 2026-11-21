Ramblin' Wrecked: Wake Forest Takes Commanding Lead Over Georgia Tech
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The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) continued what they've done all season with another fast start in Atlanta. The No. 11 Deacs are in Atlanta and playing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's halftime at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the score is Wake Forest 36 - Georgia Tech 7
Wake won the coin toss and deferred until the second half. Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox ran 16 yards on the first play of the game. After that, the Wake Forest defense kicked in and forced a punt.
Gio Lopez and the Wake offense took the field and drove 78 yards in 12 plays. Ty Clark III ran it in from four yards out to put the Deacs on the board. It was the ninth time this season Wake has scored a touchdown on the opening drive. This is the 11th game of the season! No other FBS team has scored a touchdown on nine opening drives.
The drive included a couple of long third-down conversions. On 3rd and 10, Lopez tossed to one of his favorite receivers, Carlos Hernandez, for 31 yards. Then, on 3rd and 8, Lopez scrambled for the first down.
Score: Wake Forest 7 - Georgia Tech 0; 8:19 1st
On Georgia Tech's next drive, quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw a 24-yard pass to Dalen Penson. However, Penson fumbled, and Wake recovered. Clark had several key runs on the drive, setting up a 2-yard keeper by Lopez. Instead of kicking the extra point, Wake went for the 2-point conversion. It was a direct snap to tight end Charlie Wingfield for a successful conversion.
Score: Wake Forest 15 - Georgia Tech 0; 2:25 1st
Georgia Tech went three-and-out on its next possession. Wake ran one play for no gain to end the first quarter. Then, on the first play of the second quarter, Lopez threw a 66-yard pass to Jack Foley, who darted in and out after the catch to score a touchdown.
Score: Wake Forest 22 - Georgia Tech 0; 14:46 2nd
Another turnover on Georgia Tech's next possession set the Deacs up in a good position. Lopez threw to Hernandez for 39 yards, putting Wake inside the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Clark ran it in from the 1-yard line for his second touchdown of the game.
Score: Wake Forest 29 - Georgia Tech 0; 13:03 2nd
Wake Forest First-Half Shutout Steak Ends
Georgia Tech did something on their next possession that hadn't happened in the last four games - score in the first half against Wake Forest. Coming into the game, Wake was 145-0 over the last four first halves. The streak ended, but not after Wake added 29 more points. That made it 174-0 in 66 minutes of first-half play over five games.
Georgia Tech had 4th and 1 at the 4-yard line. Justice Haynes scored on a 4th-and-1 run. It was only the second 4th-down attempt that Wake's defense gave up all season.
Score: Wake Forest 29 - Georgia Tech 7; 9:01 2nd
After a Georgia Tech punt, Wake took over at the Georgia Tech 47. Lopez tossed to Deuce Lawrence for 41 yards to set up the next touchdown. Two plays later, Lopez ran it in for his second rushing touchdown of the half.
Score: Wake Forest 36 - Georgia Tech 7; 1:51 2nd
Key Players of the First Half
Gio Lopez - 12-for-16 for 253 yards and a touchdown; five carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns
Carlos Hernandez - 7 catches for 126 yards
Ty Clark III - 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns
Jack Foley - 1 catch for 66 yards and a touchdown
Alberto Mendoza - 2-for-5 for 28 yards
Justice Haynes - 8 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.