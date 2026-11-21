The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) continued what they've done all season with another fast start in Atlanta. The No. 11 Deacs are in Atlanta and playing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's halftime at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the score is Wake Forest 36 - Georgia Tech 7

Wake won the coin toss and deferred until the second half. Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox ran 16 yards on the first play of the game. After that, the Wake Forest defense kicked in and forced a punt.

Gio Lopez and the Wake offense took the field and drove 78 yards in 12 plays. Ty Clark III ran it in from four yards out to put the Deacs on the board. It was the ninth time this season Wake has scored a touchdown on the opening drive. This is the 11th game of the season! No other FBS team has scored a touchdown on nine opening drives.

The drive included a couple of long third-down conversions. On 3rd and 10, Lopez tossed to one of his favorite receivers, Carlos Hernandez, for 31 yards. Then, on 3rd and 8, Lopez scrambled for the first down.

Score: Wake Forest 7 - Georgia Tech 0; 8:19 1st

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) warms up before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Georgia Tech's next drive, quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw a 24-yard pass to Dalen Penson. However, Penson fumbled, and Wake recovered. Clark had several key runs on the drive, setting up a 2-yard keeper by Lopez. Instead of kicking the extra point, Wake went for the 2-point conversion. It was a direct snap to tight end Charlie Wingfield for a successful conversion.

Score: Wake Forest 15 - Georgia Tech 0; 2:25 1st

Georgia Tech went three-and-out on its next possession. Wake ran one play for no gain to end the first quarter. Then, on the first play of the second quarter, Lopez threw a 66-yard pass to Jack Foley, who darted in and out after the catch to score a touchdown.

Score: Wake Forest 22 - Georgia Tech 0; 14:46 2nd

Another turnover on Georgia Tech's next possession set the Deacs up in a good position. Lopez threw to Hernandez for 39 yards, putting Wake inside the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Clark ran it in from the 1-yard line for his second touchdown of the game.

Score: Wake Forest 29 - Georgia Tech 0; 13:03 2nd

Wake Forest First-Half Shutout Steak Ends

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Georgia Tech did something on their next possession that hadn't happened in the last four games - score in the first half against Wake Forest. Coming into the game, Wake was 145-0 over the last four first halves. The streak ended, but not after Wake added 29 more points. That made it 174-0 in 66 minutes of first-half play over five games.

Georgia Tech had 4th and 1 at the 4-yard line. Justice Haynes scored on a 4th-and-1 run. It was only the second 4th-down attempt that Wake's defense gave up all season.

Score: Wake Forest 29 - Georgia Tech 7; 9:01 2nd

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) warms up before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a Georgia Tech punt, Wake took over at the Georgia Tech 47. Lopez tossed to Deuce Lawrence for 41 yards to set up the next touchdown. Two plays later, Lopez ran it in for his second rushing touchdown of the half.

Score: Wake Forest 36 - Georgia Tech 7; 1:51 2nd

Key Players of the First Half

Gio Lopez - 12-for-16 for 253 yards and a touchdown; five carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns

Carlos Hernandez - 7 catches for 126 yards

Ty Clark III - 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns

Jack Foley - 1 catch for 66 yards and a touchdown

Alberto Mendoza - 2-for-5 for 28 yards

Justice Haynes - 8 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown