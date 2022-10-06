Wake Forest LB Coach Glenn Spencer on Matchup vs Army

It’s Army week in Winston-Salem, and the 70-56 thriller from last season is fresh in everyone’s minds. With Army putting up just under 300 yards per game on the ground heading into this weekend’s matchup, all eyes are on the Demon Deacon defense. The unit will look to build off a strong performance last week against Florida State, where the Deacs held a potent Seminole offense to just 21 points and forced two fumbles along the way.

READ: Wake Forest vs Army: Line, Preview, and Predictions

“Defensively, we achieved some goals that we knew we had to to have success,” linebackers coach Glenn Spencer said. “Limiting explosive plays, deep balls, limiting the quarterback. It wasn’t a perfect game, but I’m proud of how we achieved those goals.”

Spencer spent the last two seasons at USF and brings over 30 years of coaching experience to Brad Lambert’s staff — the two coached together at Charlotte in 2018, with Lambert as head coach and Spencer as defensive coordinator.

In his first year at Wake Forest, Spencer has his unit playing some really solid football so far. Starting LBs Ryan Smenda and Chase Jones are ranked first and fourth on the team in total tackles, and backups Dylan Hazen and Jaylen Hudson have chipped in an additional 19 tackles. Everyone is getting involved, which has helped the Deacs’ defense improve and grow.

“There’s not one person that’s having an All-American year while everyone’s average,” Spencer said. “We have a lot of contributors. That’s just a testament to the culture and the buy-in that everyone has, and the system that we brought in.”

READ: Army Coach Jeff Monken on the Challenge Wake Forest Presents

Spencer’s group was crucial in the victory, as LB Jaylen Hudson forced a fumble in the second quarter that set up a touchdown to put the Deacs up 21-7. With guys like Hudson, Hazen, and Quincy Bryant stepping into expanded roles, the depth at linebacker helps set up the defense for success.

“That’s going to be the difference in our success on defense,” Spencer said. “Those guys have gotten better. You don’t have to hold your breath when you substitute. A guy can go in there and get the job done.”

However, the Army offense presents an entirely different challenge than Florida State. Head coach Dave Clawson called the Black Knights’ triple option attack a “nightmare” to prepare for — the Deacs will have their work cut out for them on Saturday night.

READ: ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

“There’s so many ways they can hurt you,” Spencer said. “It’s all a fast point of attack. The discipline they have to control the football, it’s like you won the lottery just to get off the field.”

The identity of Army football is rooted in discipline and intensity. For the Deacs to shut down the potent rushing attack and emerge with a victory, the team will have to meet the Black Knights on their level.

“You’ve got to match it,” Spencer said. “If you don’t, you get embarrassed. And that’s easier said than done.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content