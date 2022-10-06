Wake Forest vs Army: Line, Preview and Predictions

After a great road win against Florida State, No. 15 Wake Forest is set to host the Army Black Knights on Saturday night. Take a look at our staff’s predictions for the outcome along with other important gameday information below.

You can read the rest of our game week content here:

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 64 degrees

TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks

Moneyline : Wake Forest (-590), Army (+425)

Spread: Wake Forest (-17.5)

O/U: 66.5

Essex Thayer:

The pick: Army +17.5, Over 66.5

Last year’s game between Wake Forest and Army was a barnburner, with the offenses combining for 1,231 yards and 126 points. Despite the Deacs winning by 14, the game likely came down to one play — a pick-six by Traveon Redd on a trick play. This time around, Army has gotten off to a slow 1-3 start, and Wake Forest is coming off a huge road win against Florida State. But, the Black Knights always play the Deacs close, and their perennially potent rushing attack cannot be ignored. The 17.5-point spread is too large for a game where both offenses have the potential to trade blows all day long. Expect this one to be a busy game for the scoreboard operator.

Wake Forest 48, Army 38

Ben Conroy:

The Pick: Army +17.5, Over 66.5

It seems like I say this every week, but I just don’t think anyone can stop Wake Forest’s receivers. Last year against Army, Ke’Shawn Williams and A.T. Perry combined for 253 yards and two scores — mix in new faces like Jahmal Banks and I think the Black Knights’ defense will be overmatched. However, Wake Forest is Army’s only Power 5 opponent of the 2022-23 season, and I expect Jeff Monken’s team to play hard and keep things relatively close. I have the Deacs winning by two touchdowns.

Wake Forest 42, Army 28

Sam Rausch:

The Pick: Wake Forest -17.5, Over 66.5

Posting the highest-scoring game of the 2021 season (126 total points), Army and Wake meet again this Saturday. Averaging 40.4 points offensively, Wake Forest can score at ease. Army’s rush attack ranks second nationally in yards per game with 298.8 YPG. Slowing Army’s run game will be critical for the Deacs’ overall success, as they allowed Army to rush for 418 yards on the ground last year. I expect the Deacs to have another productive offensive day and score 40+ points vs. Jeff Monken’s squad. With limitations in the passing game, I’ve got the Deacs to cover the -17.5 spread and contain the Black Knights’ offense. I’m taking Wake Forest to win this one by four touchdowns.

Wake Forest 49, Army 21

Ben Remis:

The pick: Wake -17.5, Over 66.5

Wake Forest and Army employ opposite approaches on offense — the Deacs have three times the passing yards as the Black Knights this season (1,490 to 457) while Army has racked up almost twice the rushing yards of Wake Forest (1,209 to 665). If we learned anything from last year’s contest, this clash of styles makes the over an absolute lock. The difference in 2022, however, is Brad Lambert’s new-and-improved Wake Forest defense. I expect the Deacs to force more than just one punt this time around, as Wake overpowers Army at home.

Wake Forest 52, Army 28

Jack McKenney:

The Pick: Army +17.5, Under 66.5

There's reason to worry when the Deacs face the Black Knights and their triple option. Army has played Wake closely in recent years, even beating the Deacs 21-13 back in 2016. The Black Knights always seem to put up points in these games, including a 56-point effort in last year’s matchup. However, the Wake Forest offense is surging, and I see the Deacs scoring effectively against Army again after putting 70 points on them last year. I’ve got the Deacs winning in a one possession contest.

Wake Forest 35, Army 28

Eliot Leadem:

The Pick: Wake Forest -17.5, Under 66.5

The time has come for Brad Lambert’s defense to show what they can do against Army’s triple-option rush attack. Sam Hartman threw for 458 yards and five touchdowns in last year’s matchup, and I see a similar statline this year against an Army defense allowing nearly 37 points per game against FBS opponents. The Black Knights historically give the Deacs a game, but I don’t envision this year’s matchup to be a nail-biter. I predict a big game out of the Wake linebackers to stop explosive runs — Chase Jones and Ryan Smenda Jr. have been great all year and guys like Dylan Hazen and Jaylen Hudson have stepped up as well. The over-under this year is a toss-up, but I am confident Wake Forest will cover.

Wake Forest 45, Army 21

