Wake Forest Releases Injury Report Ahead of ACC Matchup vs Virginia Tech
Last week against No.16 Georgia Tech (5-0), the Demon Deacons (2-2) suffered a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to one of the better teams in the ACC. The Wake Forest defense showed up multiple times throughout the game while Demond Claiborne and Robby Ashford continued to be the dynamic duo that Wake Forest fans have seen so far this season.
In this week's injury report, both Claiborne and Ashford are listed as probable for the team's road matchup vs Virginia Tech (2-3) on Saturday. The Hokies are coming off of a solid win over the N.C. State Wolfpack in which running back Terion Stewart rushed for over 174 yards.
Other notable names on the injury report include linebacker Frank Cusano and defensive back Ashaad Williams. Cusano has been a rotational piece for the Demon Deacons linebacker core this season, while Williams has been tasked with filling in for Rushaun Tongue after the cornerback's injury early in the season.
Health Concerns for Claiborne and Ashford?
Seeing Claiborne and Ashford isn't necessarily surprising after the amount of hits both athletes took against Georgia Tech. The star running back accumulated 119 yards on the ground last weekend, along with two touchdowns on 21 carries. While that isn't out of the question for a running back of his caliber, Claiborne took some major hits against the Yellow Jackets.
So far this season, Claiborne has rushed for over 360 yards on only 46 attempts. Even after leaving the season opener with an injury, the running back has accounted for half of the team's total touchdowns.
The same thing goes for Ashford at the quarterback position. Through his first four games, the transfer from South Carolina has been less than average at passing the ball. Because of that, Ashford has had to use his legs much more than Coach Jake Dickert and the coaching staff originally planned.
In four games, Ashford has completed 59.3% of his passes for 918 passing yards. The senior has also thrown only one touchdown and three interceptions in the same amount of time.
While both are listed as probable, which is encouraging for this weekend, one has to wonder whether or not both athletes will be able to sustain their production in the rushing attack. After all, this Wake Forest team seems to function at a higher level when both Claiborne and Ashford are 100%.
Monitoring the health and durability of Claiborne and Ashford need to be the highest priority for the Wake Forest coaching staff. While the two athletes aren't the only reason the Deacons have been competitive, the offensive production for the program does see a dip when one or the other isn't able to suit up.