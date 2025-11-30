Wake Forest Drops Final Game of the Season to Duke
In what has been an otherwise stellar year for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, they still had unfinished business heading into the final regular season game of the year. With Tobacco Road rival, the Duke Blue Devils, waiting on deck to cap off the regular season, the Deacs were hoping to hit nine wins in the regular season.
The Demon Deacons couldn't get out of their own way in this one, though, dropping the final game 49-32, after fumbling the ball five times against the Blue Devils. Manny Diaz's squad didn't waste their opportunities either, making it hurt for the Demon Deacons on their costly mistakes.
Now the Blue Devils are playing for an ACC Championship, and Dickert and his squad will watch from the sideline with hopeful aspirations to be there next season. If this year is any indication of what is to come, though, it shouldn't take too long to get there.
Disastrous Turnovers
In a game that the Demon Deacons found themselves needing to be perfect on offense for, they did no favor to themselves, producing costly turnovers at times they needed to be effecient, and fast. Star running back Demond Claiborne had two fumbles recovered by the Blue Devils, while quarterback Robby Ashford had one recovered by the opposing defense.
With five fumbles on the day, including three lost, and one interception, it was the second time this season that the Demon Deacons quite literally fumbled a game away. It was another instance of an opponent taking advantage of the mistakes, with Diaz's squad scoring 14 points off the costly mistakes.
Offensive Showdown
Despite the miscues from the Demon Deacons, it was their offense that kept them in the game. Their defense, which has been practically lights out this season, had their own struggles against the Blue Devils, especially limiting their opponents explosive plays.
That was no problem for Ashford and Claiborne though. The Deacs signal-caller finished 27 for 42 with 342 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 63 percent completion rate. Ashford continued his streak of using his legs, rushing for 44 yards on 16 carries. Claiborne added 58 rushing yards on 13 carries, and while not as productive as he would have hoped to be, played his part in keeping the offense balanced.
Sawyer Racanelli was the teams leading receiver with seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Carlos Hernandez added six catches for 93 yards. The Demon Deacons will not wait until after Dec. 7 when they learn what bowl game they will compete in.