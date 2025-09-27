Controversial Call Leads To Second Loss Of The Season For Wake Forest
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons blew a 17-point lead in their pursuit of upsetting the top-25-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Back in action after their bye week, they looked great to open the game, but yet again, depth proved to be a challenge for the Deacons.
Unfortunately for Jake Dickert's squad, the ACC officiating crew missed an offsides penalty on the Yellow Jackets that gave them the ball back with 30 seconds left, allowing them to hit a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.
Even though the loss stung, there was a lot to love about the performance of the hometown team for the Demon Deacons, showing a genuine passion on the field, but this time, it unfortunately resulted in a 30-29 loss.
First Half
The game started as a chess match between the two teams, trading punts in their first two possessions before the Yellow Jackets caught a break on a botched punt that set up good field position, leaving them putting the first points on the board via field goal just over four minutes into the game.
The two teams traded punts after that, before the Demon Deacons' defense stood tall on a fourth-down conversion attempt from Haynes King and the offense. This fired the offense up, and Robby Ashford ran it in from four yards out to make it 10-3.
The defense did it again on the next drive, standing tall on a fourth-down conversion, and the offense rewarded them again with a touchdown. This time, it came on a 27-yard rush by Demond Claiborne. The Deacs would get a punt on defense, then a field goal to end the first half, taking a commanding lead into the break.
First Half Score: Wake Forest 17, Georgia Tech 3
Second Half
The Demon Deacons' offense picked up where it left off, scoring a field goal to open the half and taking a 17-point lead. The Yellow Jackets responded, scoring a 14-yard reception to cut the lead down to 20-10.
After a punt on offense, Haynes King would do what he does best and bulldoze his way in from five yards out to cut the Deacs' lead to three. After another punt on offense, the Yellow Jackets would kick a field goal to erase the lead and tie the game at 20 apiece.
After a missed field goal attempt, the Deacs' defense recovered a fumble, and this time, Connor Calvert nailed it from 29 yards out to retake the lead 23-20. Then, the controversial play happened, on a 3rd and five on their own 32, Ashford would get the defensive end to jump offsides, resulting in a first down, and effectively ending the game, but a missed call and a missed throw resulted in a punt.
The Yellow Jackets would not let it go to waste, either. They would kick a field goal with two seconds left to send the game to overtime, tied at 23 each.
End of Regulation: Wake Forest 23, Georgia Tech 23
Overtime
The Yellow Jackets would start with the ball first in overtime, need four plays to score with a King rushing touchdown from two yards out, and kick the field goal to make it 30-23. The Deacs would get their chance, and would need only one play to score, with Claiborne diving for the endzone and knocking over the Pylon.
Dickert decided to call the game there, opting for the two-point conversion rather than playing for the second overtime. Ashford would roll out to his right, dodging defenders, but he would throw an interception, sealing the Yellow Jackets' second-largest conference comeback.
Final Score: Georgia Tech: 30, Wake Forest 29