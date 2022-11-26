Wake Forest vs Duke: Line Movement, Betting Trends and Spread Predictions

Gameday info:

Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 61 degrees, low of 43 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-164), Duke (+136)

Over/under: 66.5

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-107), Duke +3.5 (-114)

Date Wake Forest Spread Duke Spread Wake Forest ML Duke ML Total 11/25 -3 (-118) 3 (-110) -188 +138 66.6 11/24 -3 (-110) 3 (-118) -161 +125 66 11/23 -3.5 (-110) 3.5 (-118) -188 +138 66.5 11/21 -3.5 (-110) 3.5 (-118) -200 +145 66

Betting Trends:

Both Wake Forest and Duke are 7-4 ATS this season

The UNDER has hit in 5 of Wake Forest's last 7 games

The OVER has hit in 4 of Duke's last 5 games

Wake Forest is 8-1 ATS in their last 9 road games against Duke

52% of ATS bets are on the Wake Forest

86% of the Moneyline bets are on Wake Forest

54% of bettors are on the UNDER

Why Wake can cover:

For the first time in a long time, Wake Forest is coming off a win. Against Syracuse, Sam Hartman was brilliant and threw for 331 yards an four TDs without turning the ball over. The run game has also looked much better as of late — Wake has rushed for 382 yards over their past two contests. Also, this is a big four matchup, and Wake has already lost to the two other big four teams in UNC and NC State. Dave Clawson talks all the time about how important these in-state rivalries are, and the Deacs will be looking for redemption on Saturday. Sam Hartman is the more experienced of the two quarterbacks in this one — if the offense can continue their stellar play (37.4 ppg this season) and the defense can make a few plays like they did against Syracuse, the Deacs could win by a touchdown or more.

Why Duke can cover:

Three of Wake Forest’s four losses have come on the road this year. It’s also Duke’s senior day, so expect Mike Elko’s team to come out with a little extra juice on Saturday afternoon. QB Riley Leonard also poses a threat to the Wake Forest defense — he’s rushed for 621 yards and 11 TDs this year and the Deacs have struggled mightily against dual-threat QBs this season. The Duke offense is much improved this year, averaging nearly 30 points per game. If the Blue Devils can ride the momentum of a rowdy senior day crowd and slow down Hartman and the Wake wideouts, they could keep this one close or secure a win.

Additional Game Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110), Duke +2.5 (-110)

First Half Total: Over 33.5 (-105), Under 33.5 (-115)

Wake Forest Team Total: Over 3.5 (-104), Under 34.5 (-118)

Duke Team Total: Over 23.5 (-120), Under 23.5 (-102)

Odds and Information via Action Network, Fanduel, and VegasInsider.

