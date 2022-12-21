Wake Forest vs Missouri Preview: Opt-outs, Stats, Key Players and Season Overviews

With the Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest and Missouri just two days away, let's take a look at an overview of the two teams.

Missouri Season Overview

Record: 6-6

Biggest win: Arkansas

Despite stumbling to a 2-4 start, the Tigers rallied to win four of their final six games and clinch bowl eligibility. In must-win games (for bowl eligibility), the Tigers beat New Mexico State and Arkansas to earn a .500 record and a Gasparilla Bowl bid.

READ: Wake Forest Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The Tigers were led by their stout defensive front, holding opponents to 25.0 points per game this season. The stingy Tigers’ defense allowed them to remain competitive in crucial SEC battles, including one-score losses to Georgia, Kentucky and Florida.

A dominant effort from QB Brady Cook led to a 29-27 win over Arkansas in the Tiger’s final home game.

Missouri will look to finish with a 7-6 record and their third-straight win in their first ever matchup with Wake Forest.

Wake Forest Season Overview

Record: 7-5

Biggest win: Florida State

Through seven games, Wake Forest held a 6-1 record and was slated to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl. The Deacs traveled to Louisville holding a top ten ranking in the AP poll for just the second time in school history.

Entering halftime with a 14-13 lead over Louisville, the Deacs season was about to spiral out of control. In a complete collapse, Wake Forest committed eight second-half turnovers and were outscored 35-0 in the third quarter.

The disastrous Louisville collapse set the tone for the Deacs’ final five games, as they finished with a 1-4 record over this stretch. Sitting at 7-5 entering Sam Hartman’s final game as a Deac, a win would set a positive tone for the 2023 season.

Who’s Out?

Missouri:

DE DJ Coleman (Opt-out)

DE Isaiah McGuire (Opt-out)

S Martez Manuel (Opt-out)

WR Dominic Lovett (Transfer portal)

LB Zach Lovett (Transfer portal)

CB DJ Jackson (Transfer portal)

CB LJ Hewitt (Transfer portal)

G EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Injury)

READ: "Let's not pretend there's rules" - Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on the transfer portal

Wake Forest:

RB Christian Turner (Transfer portal)

DE Jacorey Johns (Opt-out)

When Missouri has the ball:

Points: 25.5 PPG

Rushing: 158.1 YPG

Passing: 212.75 YPG

3rd Down Conversions: 39.1%

Key Player(s): RB Cody Schrader, WR Luther Burden III

The Tigers will have to play to their strengths on Friday to edge the Demon Deacons in Tampa Bay. Offensively, the Tigers’ run game is their best asset and will rely on the production of senior running back Cory Schrader and the legs of sophomore quarterback Brady Cook.

On 157 carries, Schrader notched 691 yards (4.4 YPC) and found the end zone on eight separate occasions. As a dual-threat option, Cook tallied 125 carries for 547 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to 2509 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air.

The Tigers will be without their top wide receiver Dominic Lovett, as he opted to enter the transfer portal after hauling in 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns this season. The receiver room will be led by senior Barrett Banister and freshman Luther Burden III on Friday.

When Wake has the ball:

Points: 36.83 PPG

Rushing: 133.2 YPG

Passing: 314.6 YPG

3rd Down Conversions: 46.5%

Key Player: WR A.T. Perry

READ: Wake Forest downs No. 14 Duke behind balanced team effort

Averaging 36.8 points per game, the Wake Forest offense ranks No. 15 nationally in scoring offense. Led by the duo of quarterback Sam Hartman and wide receiver A.T. Perry, the Deacs’ offense has risen to new heights the last two seasons.

Owning one of the best receiving corps in the nation, Wake Forest had five wide receivers with 500+ receiving yards this season. Perry led the way with 980 yards and 11 touchdowns, followed by Donavon Greene (615), Jahmal Banks (564), Ke’Shawn Williams (553) and Taylor Morin (554).

Hartman is just one touchdown away from becoming the all-time ACC leader in passing touchdowns, and will look to notch this accolade along with his third career bowl win on Friday.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content