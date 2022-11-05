Wake Forest vs NC State: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props
Gameday Info:
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-166), NC State (+138)
Over/under: 54.5
Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-104), NC State +3.5 (-118)
Line Movement:
|Date
|Wake Forest Spread
|NC State Spread
|Wake Forest ML
|NC State ML
|Over/under
11/5
-3.5 (-104)
+3.5 (-118)
-166
+138
54.5
11/3
-4.5 (-105)
+4.5 (-115)
-188
+155
54.5
11/1
-5.5 (-106)
+5.5 (-114)
-210
+172
54.5
10/30
-2.5 (-120)
+2.5 (-102)
-142
+118
54.5
Betting Trends:
Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-2), NC State (2-6)
NC State is 0-5 ATS in its last five games
61% of the bets are coming in on Wake Forest according to Action Network
Wake Forest is 4-1 straight up in its last five games against NC State
The OVER has hit in six of Wake Forest's last eight away games
Why Wake Forest Will Cover: Dave Clawson’s teams have been great at bouncing back from losses in recent years. Just last season, the Deacs responded to a brutal road loss against UNC with a division clinching 45-42 home victory over No. 16 NC State. The loss to Louisville was an eye-opener, and Wake will be entering this rivalry game with a chip on their shoulder. Factor in a depleted NC State offense and an inexperienced quarterback making his first collegiate start and the Deacs can handle the spread without any trouble.
Why NC State Will Cover: The bitter defeat from last season will be fresh in the Wolfpack’s minds, and the team will be looking to pounce on a Wake Forest team that was just humbled in Louisville. NC State will rely on their defense to carry them — the Pack have yet to let up more than 30 points in a game. If the defense can shut down Sam Hartman and new starter MJ Morris can pick up where he left off last week (265 yards, 3 TDs), NC State could cover or even come away with the win.
Additional Markets:
1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -1.5 (-118) NC State +1.5 (-104)
1st Half Total: Over 26.5 (-124), Under 26.5 (+102)
Wake Forest Team Total: Over 28.5 (-113), Under 28.5 (-113)
NC State Team Total: Over 25.5 (-108), Under 25.5 (-118)
Player Props:
WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 272.5 (-114), U 298.5 (-114)
NCST RB Jordan Houston rushing yards: O 56.5 (-114), U 56.5 (-114)
WF RB Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 38.5 (-114), U 38.5 (-114)
WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 49.5 (-114), U 49.5 (-114)
WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 66.5 (-114), U 66.5 (-114)
NCST WR Devin Carter receiving yards: O 44.5 (-114), U 44.5 (-114)
NCST WR Thayer Thomas receiving yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)
Anytime TD scorer odds:
- NCST RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye -185
- NCST RB Jordan Houston -185
- WF WR A.T. Perry -115
- NCST WR Thayer Thomas -110
- WF RB Christian Turner +100
- NCST QB MJ Morris +100
- NCST WR Devin Carter +115
- WF RB Justice Ellison +120
- WF WR Donavon Greene +145
- WF WR Jahmal Banks +195
- WF WR Taylor Morin +270
All odds via Fanduel sportsbook
