Wake Forest vs NC State: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

The Demon Deacons are on the road today vs the Wolfpack in this Week 10 ACC College Football matchup

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-166), NC State (+138)

Over/under: 54.5

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-104), NC State +3.5 (-118)

Line Movement:

Line Movement Data

Vegas Insider

DateWake Forest SpreadNC State SpreadWake Forest MLNC State MLOver/under

11/5

-3.5 (-104)

+3.5 (-118)

-166

+138

54.5

11/3

-4.5 (-105)

+4.5 (-115)

-188

+155

54.5

11/1

-5.5 (-106)

+5.5 (-114)

-210

+172

54.5

10/30

-2.5 (-120)

+2.5 (-102)

-142

+118

54.5

Betting Trends:

Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-2), NC State (2-6)

NC State is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

61% of the bets are coming in on Wake Forest according to Action Network

Wake Forest is 4-1 straight up in its last five games against NC State

The OVER has hit in six of Wake Forest's last eight away games

Why Wake Forest Will Cover: Dave Clawson’s teams have been great at bouncing back from losses in recent years. Just last season, the Deacs responded to a brutal road loss against UNC with a division clinching 45-42 home victory over No. 16 NC State. The loss to Louisville was an eye-opener, and Wake will be entering this rivalry game with a chip on their shoulder. Factor in a depleted NC State offense and an inexperienced quarterback making his first collegiate start and the Deacs can handle the spread without any trouble.

Why NC State Will Cover: The bitter defeat from last season will be fresh in the Wolfpack’s minds, and the team will be looking to pounce on a Wake Forest team that was just humbled in Louisville. NC State will rely on their defense to carry them — the Pack have yet to let up more than 30 points in a game. If the defense can shut down Sam Hartman and new starter MJ Morris can pick up where he left off last week (265 yards, 3 TDs), NC State could cover or even come away with the win.

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -1.5 (-118) NC State +1.5 (-104)
1st Half Total: Over 26.5 (-124), Under 26.5 (+102)
Wake Forest Team Total: Over 28.5 (-113), Under 28.5 (-113)
NC State Team Total: Over 25.5 (-108), Under 25.5 (-118)

Player Props:

WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 272.5 (-114), U 298.5 (-114)
NCST RB Jordan Houston rushing yards: O 56.5 (-114), U 56.5 (-114)
WF RB Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 38.5 (-114), U 38.5 (-114)
WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 49.5 (-114), U 49.5 (-114)
WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 66.5 (-114), U 66.5 (-114)
NCST WR Devin Carter receiving yards: O 44.5 (-114), U 44.5 (-114)
NCST WR Thayer Thomas receiving yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)

Anytime TD scorer odds:

  • NCST RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye -185
  • NCST RB Jordan Houston -185
  • WF WR A.T. Perry -115
  • NCST WR Thayer Thomas -110
  • WF RB Christian Turner +100
  • NCST QB MJ Morris +100
  • NCST WR Devin Carter +115
  • WF RB Justice Ellison +120
  • WF WR Donavon Greene +145
  • WF WR Jahmal Banks +195
  • WF WR Taylor Morin +270

All odds via Fanduel sportsbook

