Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez Is Primed for a Big 2026

Carlos Hernandez has the potential to be a breakout star in college football this season.

That might sound foolish to some people. To the vast majority of college football fans, Hernandez’s name has never touched their ears. But for all those who have followed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, they know how talented he is and just how potent a wideout he can be and has been.

Hernandez joined Wake Forest after two seasons at Washington State, following head coach Jake Dickert to Winston-Salem. It turned out to be a smart move, as he was a key piece in the team’s march to a 9-4 record, hauling in 40 catches for 611 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games. He led the team in catches, yards, and touchdown receptions.

As Hernandez moves into his senior season, more recognition is landing at his feet — and deservedly so. He was named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-ACC team as well as a preseason All-American team. Hernandez was one of four Demon Deacons to make the former list, with defensive lineman Langston Hardy, linebacker Aiden Hall, and safety Davaughn Patterson joining him.

A New Quarterback, Same Expectations

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Chemistry between quarterbacks and wide receivers is so important. It can’t be understated just how crucial it is for both those position groups to be on the same page on game days.

In 2025, the Demon Deacons were lucky that Robby Ashford, the signal-caller who led the program to one of its most successful seasons of the last decade, was able to consistently connect with his pass catchers. Hernandez was obviously at the forefront of this charge.

Now that the calendar has flipped over and Wake Forest has a new man under center in North Carolina transfer Gio Lopez, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out on the gridiron. Usually, elite wide receivers have no trouble finding their footing with new quarterbacks, but it’ll still be something to watch in the first couple of games of the season. The good news is that Wake Forest gets to slow-play its way through the early going with matchups against Akron and Purdue opening the festivities.

That being said, the chemistry doesn’t really matter with Hernandez. He’s got the capability to be one of the best wideouts in the ACC, especially if he can build on what he did in 2025. While that’s not a certainty, it’s something that Wake Forest is counting on if it wants to succeed moving forward.