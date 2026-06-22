Wake Forest Position Preview: Defensive Backs Enter 2026 With Renewed Optimism

We are about two and a half months away from Wake Forest football kicking off their 2026 season. As the Deacs continue to build through summer workouts, we wanted to give fans a breakdown of each position group to get ready for when the season rolls around. Despite seeming far away, it will sneak up on us before we know it. Today, we are going to be previewing the defensive backs on this roster.

Building on Momentum

Last season, Wake Forest hung their hat on the defensive side of the ball. A key reason for this was the play the Deacs got in the secondary. Transfers Ladarius Webb and Karon Prunty proved to be lockdown corners, and Nick Andersen seemed to be all over the field to provide reinforcements. All three of those key pieces are gone, but Wake does retain a key piece in junior Davaughn Patterson.

Last season, Patterson made 78 total tackles and was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He will be a key piece for the 2026 squad. Wake also gets returners Zamari Stevenson, Myles Turpin, Travon West, and Braylon Johnson. All played snaps a season ago for the Deacs and will be important pieces going forward.

Back After Injury

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) rolls in for a touchdown against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Rushaun Tongue (6) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To go along with the returners, the Deacs get three DBs back from injuries that cost them their 2025 season. Rushaun Tongue, Ashaad Williams, and Sascha Garcia will all suit up for this 2026 squad and look to make a big splash. Tongue started the opening two games before sustaining a season-ending injury last season. His 6'1 frame is a clear weapon defensively and there's a strong chance he will start for this Deacs team.

Garcia was a highly touted FCS transfer from William and Mary. He never played a snap for the Deacs as he got hurt early in spring ball and never was able to return. He could be a major X-factor for this group to replace the top corner production lost after 2025. Ashaad Williams only played in four games last year and has had a strong spring.

Transfers Fill In Gaps

After hitting on secondary portal targets a year ago, Dickert and his staff went back to the portal and found some guys who should make big impacts. Deuce Blades II transferred in from FIU, where he was named to the 2025 All-CUSA fourth defensive team. He stands at 5'11 and has the speed to cover almost any wideout. He was one of the breakout players this spring and should be a fun guy to watch this fall.

Bernard Causey is another guy who transferred in from Georgia State. He was out with an injury for most of the spring, so we did not get to see much from him so far, but he should be another one of those X-factors going into the season. Davaughn's brother Joshua Patterson also transferred in from Iowa State. He got some good reps during the spring and has plenty of time to develop as a redshirt freshman.

Freshman Talent

In addition to the incoming transfers and formerly injured guys, the Deacs brought in some strong developmental projects at defensive back in their freshman class. Micah Bright, the freshman from Concord, North Carolina, has gotten a good amount of snaps this spring and looked solid along with Somad Eaddy from Greenville. AJ Marks was a highly rated prospect who continued to develop throughout the spring. Lastly, Micheal Ahoua has a bunch of upside with his 6'4 frame in the secondary. These guys should all make solid strides going forward.

Overall Consensus: Optimistic

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45), linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) and defensive back Braylon Johnson (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Deacs' secondary was lights out a year ago. It may be hard to recreate the production that Prunty, Webb, and Andersen brought to the fold. However, the Deacs brought back some key pieces, led by Patterson, and I believe a lot of guys on this roster will be good in the ACC. They may not have the same breakout production from a single guy, but as a group, they have the potential to thrive. Look for the returners from injury to be X-factors, with their progression determining how far this group can go.

What's Next for Wake Forest Football?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will open the 2026 season at home at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on Thursday, September 3, when they host the Akron Zips at 7 pm ET.