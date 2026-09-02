What Akron vs Wake Forest Will Tell Us About the Season to Come

Wake Forest football plays their opening game on Thursday, Sept. 3, against the Akron Zips. It will be a big test to see what this year's team is made of and what fans should expect against tougher opponents later in the season.

After the results of fall camp, there are still plenty of things left uncertain, and we will not know what to expect until the team takes the field for the first time this Thursday. While the opening game will not tell us everything, and there will be some decisions that get changed before the following game, it will give us insight into what Jake Dickert and the coaching staff have in mind for this year's team.

The Demon Deacons have a significantly harder schedule compared to last year, facing the likes of Miami, Louisville, and Virginia. With an offense that has had lots of changes thanks to the transfer portal, Wake will look to establish an offensive identity early and often to make their lives easier against the tougher opponents down the line.

How Will Wake Deal With the Less Tantalizing Opponents?

Wake Forest Defense rallys for the tackle against Kennesaw State. | Seth Seebaugh / Wake Forest Athletics

After a fantastic opening season, Jake Dickert and his team have significantly higher expectations compared to last year. They were battled to the finish last year by their opening opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls, so the Deacons will understand that they cannot expect this game to be handed to them.

Akron is a very respectable team that plays in a solid conference. They are battle-tested over the years and cannot be taken lightly. The performance Wake Forest puts on this Thursday will show how they handle themselves against opponents who have lower expectations in comparison to the Deacons.

In addition, while the opening game does not mean everything, it certainly sets the tone for what the rest of the season holds. A strong start against Akron would give the team confidence and momentum as they enter matches against stronger and more intimidating opponents.

What Will Be the Team’s Identity?

Wake Forest football players walk off the field after the game against North Carolina | Evan Harris/Wake Forest on SI

Last year, Wake's identity was located in the trenches, taking pride in running the ball and stopping the run effectively. While the defense had many returning starters, there was plenty of shake-up on the other side of the ball. Robby Ashford and Demond Claiborne's dynamic abilities to run the ball are no longer present for the offense.

With new quarterback and running back, Gio Lopez and Ty Clark III, there will certainly be a new look to the offense that will cause them to play differently compared to last year. While a strong focus will still be placed on running the ball and winning in the trenches, the way the Deacons do it will be different from last year.

Overall, plenty of questions will be answered in Wake's first game of the college football season. A long wait will finally come to an end on Thursday, and the fans will be ready to show love for their team. The Deacons will hope to start strong and carry that momentum with them to their tougher opponents.