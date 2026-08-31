Akron vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to begin their 2026 college football season on Thursday night when they host the Akron Zips.

The Demon Deacons took a step forward in their first season under Jake Dicket, going 9-4 overall, including a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State. They'll look to improve yet again in 2026 and compete in an ACC that is wide open once you get past the Miami Hurricanes.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 showdown.

Akron vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Akron +24 (-108)

Wake Forest -24 (-112)

Moneyline

Akron +1200

Wake Forest -3500

Total

OVER 48.5 (-108)

UNDER 48.5 (-112)

Akron vs. Wake Forest How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Akron record: 0-0

Wake Forest record: 0-0

Akron vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Akron is 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Akron's last 10 games

Wake Forest is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Wake Forest's last 10 games

Akron vs. Wake Forest Key Player to Watch

Gio Lopez, QB - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Whether or not Wake Forest improves this season will come down to their transfer quarterback, Gio Lopez, who played for North Carolina last season. He threw for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games with the Tar Heels last season. He will need to improve on his play last season for the Demon Deacons to be a contender in the ACC in 2026.

Akron vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Best Bet

Akron went 5-7 last season, but I think they were even worse than their record indicated. They ranked 133rd in college football in net adjusted EPA per play, well below Wake Forest, who I believe was in the opposite situation, much better than their record led people to believe. The Demon Deacons ranked 31st in the country in net adjusted EPA per play.

Akron didn't improve enough in the offseason for me to think things will be any different for them this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Wake Forest improved across several key positions.

I'll lay the points with the Demon Deacons on Thursday night.

Pick: Wake Forest -24 (-112) via Caesars

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