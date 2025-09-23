Deacons Daily

What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech

What does the analytics say about the Wake Forest Demon Deacons' upcoming matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Eni Falayi (84) awaits a play call against North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Eni Falayi (84) awaits a play call against North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
After a bye week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will return to the football field to prepare for their second conference game of the season, this time hosting the 16th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Already 0-1 in conference play after dropping the game to NC State, Jake Dickert and his squad will look to bounce back. However, it won't be easy, as the Yellow Jackets have looked great in every aspect of their game so far this season.

What do the analytics say about the Demon Deacons' chances to pull off the upset and win their first ACC game of the season?

Find A Way To Limit The Damage

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons place kicker Connor Calvert makes a field goal in first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

While statistically, the Georgia Tech offense will not blow you away with talent or the numbers they have put up this season, their offense can be very explosive when they need it to be, especially in the ground game, where they are not afraid to run the ball, ranking fourth in the country in rush play percentage with 73.46 percent.

The Demon Deacons are 12th in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing their opponents 132.3 rushing yards per game. Their defense is actually pretty good at limiting explosive plays as well, holding a -0.12 EPA, and is especially great at limiting the damage in the early downs, where they rank 15th in the country.

Limiting early damage will be the key here. They lack the offensive abilities, primarily through the air, for quick strikes down the field. Until they prove that they can, if they allow the Yellow Jackets to grind their way down the field, mixed with significant gains and easy scores, it will be a tough hole to climb out of.

Don't Be One Dimensional

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons showed signs of improvement on offense against the Wolfpack, and during the first half, Robby Ashford had his best half since the beginning of the 2025 season. Then, the second half happened, and they failed to record a first down until the fourth quarter of the game.

Given Demond Claiborne's immense talent, the offense should find ways to move the ball, given the threat he poses to opposing defenses. Blending the offense and allowing the two to flow in connection should open up more explosive plays for Ashford to find connections downfield.

If the Yellow Jackets can control the time of possession battle in the game, then finding success on explosive, downfield plays, whether through the air or on the ground, will be the key in potentially upsetting the top-25 ranked team.

The Demon Deacons will host the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. CT

