A Big 12 Opponent in the Joel Highlights Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
College basketball season is right around the corner, and the ACC has released both the men's and women's college basketball schedules for the 2025-26 season. This, in combination with the non-conference schedule previously released, gives us our first look at the full schedule for the Wake Forest women's basketball team, which is looking for a strong bounce-back season.
The Big 12's UCF comes to the Joel in late November, marking the only Power Five team on the non-conference schedule. This game is one of the five most intriguing matchups for the Lady Deacs.
The full schedule can be seen below:
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Nov 3, 2025 — vs Radford
Nov 6, 2025 — vs Presbyterian
Nov 9, 2025 — vs Hampton
Nov 13, 2025 — vs Mercer
Nov 20, 2025 — vs NC Central
Nov 23, 2025 — vs Western Carolina
Nov 26, 2025 — vs Morgan State
Nov 27, 2025 — vs UCF
Nov 28, 2025 — vs Illinois State
Dec 3, 2025 — vs William & Mary
Dec 7, 2025 — vs Georgetown
Dec 22, 2025 — vs Gardner-Webb
Wake Forest Women's Basketball ACC Schedule
Dec 14, 2025 — vs Georgia Tech
Dec 18, 2025 — vs Miami
Jan 1, 2026 — at Pitt
Jan 4, 2026 — vs Syracuse
Jan 8, 2026 — at Stanford
Jan 11, 2026 — at Cal
Jan 15, 2026 — vs NC State
Jan 18, 2026 — at Clemson
Jan 25, 2026 — vs Virginia Tech
Jan 29, 2026 — vs Virginia
Feb 1, 2026 — at Duke
Feb 5, 2026 — at SMU
Feb 8, 2026 — vs North Carolina
Feb 12, 2026 — at Louisville
Feb 19, 2026 — vs Notre Dame
Feb 22, 2026 — at Boston College
Feb 26, 2026 — at NC State
Mar 1, 2026 — vs Florida State
The schedule appears to have an easier stretch of non-conference games to ease the Deacs into an always competitive ACC slate. Here are some big games to keep an eye on going into the season.
#1 vs UCF, November 27, 2025
This home game against UCF is the lone Power Five opponent on Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule, welcoming a Big 12 team to the Joel. A win here would give the team a lot of momentum going into conference play and give them a chance to potentially run the table in the non-conference slate.
#2 at Pitt, January 1, 2026
The Deacs will kick off the new year by traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers in what will be their first road test of the season. This will be our first opportunity to see how the team fares away from Winston-Salem.
#3 vs NC State, January 15, 2026
The Joel will certainly be rocking for this Big Four rivalry game between the Deacs and Wolfpack. NC State made the NCAA Tournament last year as a 2-seed and beat the Deacs both times they played last season. Look for this to potentially be a revenge game for Wake Forest at home over an in-state rival.
#4 at Duke, February 1, 2026
The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a solid season in which they made the NCAA tournament and are projected to go back as a high seed this season. In a game with rivalry implications, this will certainly be one that Wake Forest will be looking forward to.
#5 vs North Carolina, February 8, 2026
The Deacs will welcome the Tar Heels to Winston Salem in early February for a battle at the Joel. The Tar Heels made the tournament last season and are projected to go back this season, so this will be a great opportunity for Wake Forest to pick up a marquee win over a rival at home.
As you can see it should be an interesting season for the Wake Forest women's basketball teams. Winning the non-conference games in November and December along with trying to stack some conference wins together should go a long way in making the 2025-26 campaign a success.