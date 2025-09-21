Deacons Daily

A Big 12 Opponent in the Joel Highlights Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Now that the ACC conference schedule has been released, we pick the five most intriguing matchups for the upcoming season.

Justin Kontul

Jan 12, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Megan Gebbia watches in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
College basketball season is right around the corner, and the ACC has released both the men's and women's college basketball schedules for the 2025-26 season. This, in combination with the non-conference schedule previously released, gives us our first look at the full schedule for the Wake Forest women's basketball team, which is looking for a strong bounce-back season. 

The Big 12's UCF comes to the Joel in late November, marking the only Power Five team on the non-conference schedule. This game is one of the five most intriguing matchups for the Lady Deacs.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov 3, 2025 — vs Radford
Nov 6, 2025 — vs Presbyterian
Nov 9, 2025 — vs Hampton
Nov 13, 2025 — vs Mercer
Nov 20, 2025 — vs NC Central
Nov 23, 2025 — vs Western Carolina
Nov 26, 2025 — vs Morgan State
Nov 27, 2025 — vs UCF
Nov 28, 2025 — vs Illinois State
Dec 3, 2025 — vs William & Mary
Dec 7, 2025 — vs Georgetown
Dec 22, 2025 — vs Gardner-Webb

Wake Forest Women's Basketball ACC Schedule

Dec 14, 2025 — vs Georgia Tech
Dec 18, 2025 — vs Miami
Jan 1, 2026 — at Pitt
Jan 4, 2026 — vs Syracuse
Jan 8, 2026 — at Stanford
Jan 11, 2026 — at Cal
Jan 15, 2026 — vs NC State
Jan 18, 2026 — at Clemson
Jan 25, 2026 — vs Virginia Tech
Jan 29, 2026 — vs Virginia
Feb 1, 2026 — at Duke
Feb 5, 2026 — at SMU
Feb 8, 2026 — vs North Carolina
Feb 12, 2026 — at Louisville
Feb 19, 2026 — vs Notre Dame
Feb 22, 2026 — at Boston College
Feb 26, 2026 — at NC State
Mar 1, 2026 — vs Florida State

The schedule appears to have an easier stretch of non-conference games to ease the Deacs into an always competitive ACC slate. Here are some big games to keep an eye on going into the season. 

#1 vs UCF, November 27, 2025

Oklahoma scores against UCF women's basketball
Oklahoma Sooners guard Reyna Scott (2) shoots as UCF Knights center Jayla Kelly (24) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA Women's Basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. / Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

This home game against UCF is the lone Power Five opponent on Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule, welcoming a Big 12 team to the Joel. A win here would give the team a lot of momentum going into conference play and give them a chance to potentially run the table in the non-conference slate. 

#2 at Pitt, January 1, 2026

Pitt coach Tory Verdi talks to player
Feb 4, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Tory Verdi talks to guard Marley Washenitz (11) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Deacs will kick off the new year by traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers in what will be their first road test of the season. This will be our first opportunity to see how the team fares away from Winston-Salem.

#3 vs NC State, January 15, 2026 

Aziaha James looks on after play in NCAA regional
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Aziaha James (10) races after play against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The Joel will certainly be rocking for this Big Four rivalry game between the Deacs and Wolfpack. NC State made the NCAA Tournament last year as a 2-seed and beat the Deacs both times they played last season. Look for this to potentially be a revenge game for Wake Forest at home over an in-state rival. 

#4 at Duke, February 1, 2026

Toby Fournier looks on after loss to South Carolina in NCAA Tournament
Mar 30, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) looks into the distance as she walks off the floor after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Duke Blue Devils at an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a solid season in which they made the NCAA tournament and are projected to go back as a high seed this season. In a game with rivalry implications, this will certainly be one that Wake Forest will be looking forward to. 

#5 vs North Carolina, February 8, 2026

Alyssa Ustby shoots
Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alyssa Ustby (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas (12) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr-Imagn Images

The Deacs will welcome the Tar Heels to Winston Salem in early February for a battle at the Joel. The Tar Heels made the tournament last season and are projected to go back this season, so this will be a great opportunity for Wake Forest to pick up a marquee win over a rival at home.

As you can see it should be an interesting season for the Wake Forest women's basketball teams. Winning the non-conference games in November and December along with trying to stack some conference wins together should go a long way in making the 2025-26 campaign a success.

