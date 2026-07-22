What We Learned From Wake's Conference Opponents at ACC Kickoff

Jake Dickert and selected Demon Deacons spoke about their expectations and mindset going into this season at the 2026 ACC Kickoff. While the Deacons shared some valuable information about what to expect for the season, a lot of information was also provided by their competitors.

With a schedule filled with ACC opponents, Wake Forest fans learned a lot from the other press conferences held at the event. Whether it be Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes or Tavita Pritchard's Stanford Cardinal, many head coaches had valuable insights about their respective team's play styles

Coach Dickert had high aspirations and comments regarding how he wants his team to play. Other coaches around the league shared similar sentiments about how they expect to win in the ACC.

What Did Other Coaches Have to Say?

Louisville head coach, Jeff Brohm, reviewing his play sheet. | University of Louisville Athletics

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm spoke about Louisville's tough schedule and how his team is hungry to make the next step. The focus on consistency and winning games together was very similar to the messages Dickert echoed in his press conference.

Another coach who had similar messages to Brohm and Dickert was Virginia coach Tony Elliott. Coming off a great season, Elliott spoke about handling success and understanding that nothing is guaranteed for his team despite their recent success. Everyone, from the walk-on to the top recruit, has to earn their spot in his program, which has created a great, hungry culture in Charlottesville.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren was much more player-focused in his opening statements and answers. He talked about his confidence in third-year quarterback CJ Bailey, who threw 3 touchdowns against Wake Forest last year. In addition, he emphasized their focus on improving the pass rush and the defense in general to tally more wins early in the season.

What About the Players?

California quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele rolls out of the pocket in a game against Hawaii. | California Golden Bears Athletics

Some elite players had great insights as well. California quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was confident in speaking about Cal's new-look offense with new weapons like Ian Strong and Cooper Perry. The Deacons will have their hands full against the Golden Bears' offense when they play in California later on in the season.

Another elite quarterback who spoke was SMU's Kevin Jennings, entering his third season for the Mustangs. He said his coaching staff gives him a lot of freedom in the offense. Coming in with confidence, Jennings will be a problem for opposing defenses with his combination of maneuverability and experience.

Overall, all teams that spoke at the conference expressed their confidence in their teams to perform come the opening week. Many coaches mentioned the hunger they want their teams to play with and to focus on the little things that impact winning. There is no doubt the Demon Deacons will have their hands full this season in a competitive and confident conference.