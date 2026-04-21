2 Teams Most Likely to Draft Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne

With the NFL draft fast approaching, the entirety of Wake Forest nation has turned its eyes to where standout running back Demond Claiborne is going to end up. Claiborne, who spent all four years of his college career in Winston-Salem with the Demon Deacons, is one of the more intriguing names in the draft cycle, with several teams appearing to be potential suitors for the native of Aylett, VA. But until the draft officially starts and Claiborne hears his name called in Pittsburgh, there’s no way of knowing for sure where exactly he’ll end up in the NFL.

Still, there are some hints and some breadcrumbs that can be followed. While nothing is definitive, there is enough evidence to suggest that at least a couple of teams are interested in Claiborne’s services. Who are these mysterious entities that desire to draft Claiborne? Let’s find out.

Chicago Bears Could Target Claiborne Late

The Chicago Bears are in search of a running back on Day 3 of the draft, and Demond Claiborne could be the perfect fit. The Bears’ current running back depth chart features D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but there isn’t much to chew on beyond those two established players — that is, until Claiborne arrives on the scene. Claiborne, despite being slightly undersized, is speedy and elusive, the perfect recipe for success as a young player in the NFL. If the Bears are in search of a cheap option in the later rounds — probably the fourth or the fifth, at least according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler — then Claiborne could find his way to Chicago by the time the draft is all said and done.

Detroit Lions Offer Another NFC North Fit

If the Bears aren’t a match, then perhaps another team in the NFC North would suffice. The Detroit Lions already feature a player very similar to Claiborne in Jahmyr Gibbs, who, just like Claiborne, makes up for his small stature with some of the quickest feet known to man. While Claiborne wouldn’t be a replacement for Gibbs, he would fit nicely into the offense and could fill in when Gibbs needs a breather or when the situation calls for it. Just like with the Bears, this selection would come on Day 3 of the draft. Regardless of when the pick comes, though, it’s clear that NFL teams are in need of his talents, and the Lions could be at the forefront of that queue.

Draft Outlook Remains Uncertain

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So, where is Demond Claiborne going to end up? At this point in time, nobody knows. All that is certain is that Claiborne, who amassed 2,599 rushing yards throughout his four years in Winston-Salem, will be a coveted piece in the later rounds of the draft.

Another obvious thing is that no matter where Claiborne is selected, he’s going to help that team win because that’s all he’s done throughout his college career. Without his fantastic skill set, the Demon Deacons wouldn’t have been able to succeed at the level they did this past season. The same could be true for whichever NFL squad decides to call his name.