Which Mustangs Could Trample the Deacs?
Following the restful bye week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hope to upset the SMU Mustangs. Remaining undefeated in conference play, SMU stands as a major obstacle in the Deacs' way of potential bowl eligibility. In preparation for the noon-time game, here are the most important players to be on the lookout for against the Mustangs.
SMU Mustangs Key Players
1. QB - #7 Kevin Jennings
The side-throwing gunslinger is someone to always keep your eyes on. The Mustangs play very physically, and that physicality is truly set by Jennings. One can expect him to stand tall in the pocket with the willingness to take the big hit. Jennings has a strong arm and can launch the ball deep. Where the Deacons can really create problems for Jennings is by putting pressure.
2. RB - #27 T.J. Harden
The physicality continues with this 6’2” 220-pound beast. Having 5 touchdowns on 4.5 yards a pop, the UCLA transfer has made his presence known for the Mustangs. Bouncing off tackles and reading his blocks, Harden will be a tough guy to tackle. Fundamentals will play a major role in this game. Luckily for the Deacs, the defense has looked sharp thus far.
3. WR - #3 Romelo Brinson
Rounding out the offense is Kevin Jennings’ favorite target. The Mustangs will do their best to get Brinson in stride early. With three receiving touchdowns to pair with his over 500 receiving yards, there will be a heavy emphasis on the defensive side at all times for Romelo Brinson.
4. S - #12 Isaiah Nwokobia
Isaiah Nwokobia is an absolute stud. Leading the team in tackles, Nwokobia makes his presence known throughout the field. Nwokobia displays his ability to lock down receivers day in and day out. To go along with his 53 tackles, Nwokobia also has 7 PDs and a pick.
5. S - #3 Ahmaad Moses
The loyal Mustang sits comfortably at the top of the interceptions leaderboard for SMU this season. Pairing Moses with Nwokobia, the Mustangs keep a pretty strict no-fly zone. To mitigate the effect these safeties have, the Deacs must spread the floor like they did with Purdie in the previous game.
6. DE - #9 Cameron Robertson
Cameron Robertson makes big plays. Blitzing off the edge, there is always a looming threat of Robertson getting to the backfield to blow up the play. His five sacks are a testament to his ability to hawk down the quarterback with ease. More than any other stat, his two forced fumbles display ease in making the big play. Stripping Klubnik in the Clemson game, Robertson showed the nation that he is to be feared off the edge.
In order to pull off the major upset, the Deacs need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.