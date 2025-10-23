How the Deacs Beat SMU and Inch Toward Bowl Eligibility
Every game is important when there are just 12 on the schedule, but this matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4–2, 1–2 ACC) and SMU Mustangs (5–2, 3–0 ACC) seems as important as ever. Wake Forest is the home underdog on Homecoming weekend—here's how they pull out the W.
The Win Was Nice...But Efficiency!
The Demon Deacons got a much-needed beat-up victory against the winless Oregon State Beavers, with some calling it a get-right win. If you are a fan of the Deacs, it probably felt nice. However, there is one big issue: efficiency.
Yes, they scored 39 points. Yes, they had big-play touchdowns. However, Deshawn Purdie completed just 51.8% of his passes; Wake Forest converted on 11.1% of their third downs, punted six times, and committed 12 penalties. Sure, Purdie is unlikely to play going forward, but the stats still don't show all sunshine and rainbows.
This week, especially against such a formidable defensive line, finding balance is paramount. Demond Claiborne will likely bust a long run or two against the Mustangs, but a more stable ground game is critical, and will allow Robby Ashford to utilize play action—something Coach Dickert highlighted in his weekly press conference.
Blake's Take: If Wake Forest is as inefficient as they were last time out, it will be a busy Saturday for Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs; SMU is no stranger to scoring points through whatever means available. This week will be the true test in seeing if Robby Ashford's offense can be sustainably multidimensional. The Deacs' performance against Oregon State was promising yet concerning, and a win this weekend is only possible if they increase their efficiency.
Deacs Need to Control the Narrative
SMU may have had substantial roster turnover from their College Football Playoff team last year, but they still carry that chip on their shoulder. They've yet to lose a conference game as a member of the ACC, and they find ways to win no matter the situation.
We have seen the Demon Deacons' tendency to implode when teams pressure them. Just look at the NC State and Georgia Tech games. This is why controlling the narrative on Saturday is more important than ever.
It is worth noting that SMU's opponents are 2–0 when scoring 30 or more points, and Wake Forest has nearly reached that mark four times. To achieve this, it again goes back to playing balanced and efficient football—not going for broke, banking on big plays.
Blake's Take: The Demon Deacons have a lot of upside in this matchup; Demond Claiborne and Chris Barnes may propel the Deacs to victory like they did against Oregon State. But if SMU starts the game playing their brand of football, it could get ugly.
When Wake Forest played Virginia Tech, I said the Hokies' goal should be to keep it low scoring. The Deacs scored 30 and won. This week, I actually feel it is to the advantage of Dickert's squad to keep things under 30. In theory, this would allow the Demon Deacons to exercise more control over the game, instead of putting their fate into a potential shootout.
The Demon Deacons host the SMU Mustangs, then have trips to Tallahassee, Florida, and Charlottesville, Virginia, before coming back to Allegacy Stadium. The Deacs have a legitimate chance at going bowling in year one with Jake Dickert, but it starts with beating SMU this weekend.