Why Point Guard Play is the Key Behind Wake Forest Basketball's Offensive Resurgence

Everyone remembers the offensive woes that plagued Wake Forest a year ago. Fans would watch games frustrated knowing that the potential was there with stars like Hunter Sallis, Cam Hildreth, and Efton Reid, but it just was not coming to fruition. A lot of this boiled down to a lack of true point guard play. The Deacs needed a floor general who could set up their offense and make it easier for these star scorers. This season, point guard play has been a huge emphasis, and it has surely contributed to the offensive resurgence we are seeing.

Nate Calmese transferred in from Washington State with solid numbers. He led the Cougars in scoring and was a fast point guard who controlled the offense. Coming to Winston-Salem, fans were curious how Nate would adjust to his new role. The Deacs did not need him to lead them in scoring, but they did need him to lead the offense efficiently. So far, he has answered the call.

Calmese is averaging 5.9 assists per game for Wake Forest, which is good for the third most in the ACC. Along with those assists, he is only averaging 1.7 turnovers per game. This is a great assist to the turnover ratio from your lead guard. West Virginia was likely his best game to date, where he distributed a season-high 10 assists to help lead the Deacs to victory. He connected with Tre'Von Spillers multiple times at the rim for easy baskets.

Even with the smaller scoring role, Calmese has accepted. He has still been able to snag points for this team when called upon. He has been able to get into the paint very effectively and has a very accurate floater that he can go to. He is averaging 8.1 points per game and is averaging 31.3% from three. This number was a little higher at the beginning of the season, but still an improved percentage from Calmese compared to last season.

What fans may not have expected are the contributions that Calmese has brought to this Demon Deacon squad defensively. He is frequently seen taking on the toughest defensive assignment on opposing rosters, including Honor Huff for West Virginia and Nijel Pack for Oklahoma. He did a pretty good job on both of them while he was in the game. He is averaging 1.7 steals per game, which leads the Deacs and is good for 10th in the ACC. These steals have helped create transition opportunities for Wake on offense.

Nov 28, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) with a slam dunk against the Northeastern Huskies during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the best things about this Wake Forest team is that they do not just have one solid point guard. Sebastian Akins, the sophomore transfer from Denver, has stepped into a role as a spark plug off the bench. Similar to Calmese, he is quick and able to distribute the ball well. He also gives a nice scoring punch as he has been very good at converting from the midrange.

Akins has shown the coaching staff they can trust him in big moments. Against Memphis, Akins closed out the game for the Deacs and contributed to the come-from-behind win. He hit two clutch free throws down the stretch. Akins is averaging 6.2 points while playing an average of 13 minutes a game. He is also bringing the defensive intensity, averaging over one steal per game. His future is certainly bright.

Overall, Akins has been a nice piece of the bench for Steve Forbes to turn to that he has not had previously at Wake Forest. It is great to see that the Deacs are significantly stronger at the point guard position this year. It should lead to more success late in the year. Go Deacs!

Recommended Articles