On November 21, the entire Wake Forest community lost a great Demon Deacon legend and community member. Rodney Rogers played basketball at Wake Forest from 1990-1993. He left an irreplaceable mark on the whole Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community, and today his jersey hangs in the rafters. He will certainly be missed, but the Deacs will be honoring him at a home basketball game this upcoming year.

It was recently announced that Saturday, January 31, will be Rodney Rogers Day at the Joel to celebrate his tremendous life and legacy. Students will receive Roger's commemorative jerseys, and fans throughout the arena will receive number 54 buttons, which was Rodney's number at Wake Forest. The best part is that the Deacs will be facing NC State that day at the Joel. What a fitting way to remember Rodney's legacy by honoring him against a Big Four opponent. There will certainly be a big crowd present.

Rogers was a catalyst in elevating Wake Forest beside other elite programs in the early 1990s. As soon as Rogers came in as a freshman, he made an immediate impact. He took home ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 1991. That same season, he also helped lead the Deacs to their first tournament appearance since 1984. He topped this in the 1992 season, where he earned First-Team All-ACC honors.

In 1993, Rogers had a truly historic season. He guided Wake Forest to the Sweet 16, won ACC Player of the Year, and was a first-team All-American, truly a remarkable season in the black and gold. He is currently one of seven players in ACC history and the only Demon Deacon to win ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. Rogers then went on to the NBA, where he had a very solid career.

Tragedy struck in 2008 when a life-altering accident left Rogers paralyzed from the waist down. Despite this great hardship, Rogers still used his influence to make a positive difference in the community. He started the Rodney Rogers Foundation to help encourage individuals with spinal cord injuries to live out their best lives and grow personally.

Because of his outstanding community impact, he was named the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Wake Forest University President, Susan R. Wente.

Truly, Rodney Rogers made a profound impact on the Wake Forest community, and his contributions will be felt for years to come. Let's have a great turnout at the Joel on Saturday, January 31, to properly honor Rodney, his family, and his legacy.

Recommended Articles