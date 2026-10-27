Men's and Women's Soccer Teams Dominate Tough Opponents

Both the men's and women's soccer teams started off their seasons on great starts, but they have gotten even better since the start of the season, each cementing themselves as some of the best teams in the ACC and the entire nation.

With players earning awards left and right, and both teams piling on big wins, Wake has cemented its status as a soccer school. The confidence and togetherness each team has been displaying at the highest level have truly been a spectacle to watch so far this season.

The expectations for this season were high, but the teams have exceeded what was expected of them. In what has been a very successful fall season for Wake Forest athletics, the soccer teams have been the headliners of that mix and have set the precedent of excellence for all Demon Deacons.

Lady Deacons: The Proven Giant Killers

Wake Forest women's soccer goalkeeper Valentina Amaral in action. | Wake Forest Athletics

The women's soccer team is currently the No. 4-ranked team in the entire country, and they have built an extremely strong resume thus far. They now have a 12-2-1 record, with their only losses coming against No.7-ranked Stanford and No. 24-ranked Florida State. Their balance of defensive excellence and great goal-scoring ability has been a deadly duo for their opponents.

Wake got their statement win of the season last week when they defeated the No. 1-ranked in-state rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Although the Tar Heels got the first goal, the Deacons battled back and got the 3-1 victory at home. Their back-line and excellent defense, led by star goalkeeper Valentina Amaral, helped seal the huge win.

While this win was giant for the Deacons, these are the kind of performances they've been having all year, dominating opponents with their defense. With only two regular-season games left on their schedule, it's clear the Demon Deacons will be alive and a serious contender come playoff time.

Men's Team Stays Hot in ACC Play

Wake Forest's Harvey Sarajian (10) goes for a ball along the left wing of the pitch, attempting to get past St. John's Godwin Partey (30). (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics) | Wake Forest Athletics

The men's soccer team is currently ranked No. 15 in the nation, riding a 4-game win streak and gaining confidence as they reach a tough end of their schedule. During this win streak, the Deacons have outscored their opponents 12-2, showing dominance on both sides of the ball.

In their last match, they played Elon to a 0-0 draw. The Deacs anticipated a tough match, given that the Phoenix had not lost in their last 11 games before Saturday's game. This matchup, though, should help Wake prepare for one of the toughest matchups of their season on Oct. 30, as they will face No. 3-ranked Clemson in South Carolina. If the Deacons wish to compete in this game, they will need to continue building momentum against Elon.

Overall, both the men's and women's soccer teams have plenty to be proud of so far this season, and they are both still not satisfied with what they have accomplished so far. There will be plenty of big moments toward the end of the season for these teams, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of their great seasons play out.