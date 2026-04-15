Wake Forest Men's Soccer Releases 2026 Schedule

The Demon Deacons will be back in action at Spry Stadium this fall! The 2026 schedule is packed with marquee games that will help determine whether the Deacs can work their way back into the NCAA Tournament.

Mark your calendars, the 2026 slate is here! 🗓️



📰: https://t.co/lGmVUoF6jE pic.twitter.com/mlZVjNojIA — Wake Forest Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) April 14, 2026

As you can see, the Deacs will get 10 home matchups, highlighted by big-time ACC clashes. Wake will host both the ACC Conference Tournament champion, SMU, and the ACC regular season champion, Virginia.

The schedule also includes a huge Big Four rivalry matchup at Spry on Saturday, September 5th. The Demon Deacons will host the rival Duke Blue Devils, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament a year ago. This should give fans a great opportunity to see a big-time matchup early in the season.

Rounding out the ACC home schedule, the Deacs will host Syracuse for Seniors and Graduates Day. The Orange also qualified for the NCAA Tournament a year ago, meaning that all of Wake's home ACC opponents are coming off tournament appearances, an absolutely loaded slate.

The road schedule does not look to be any less difficult. An early-season matchup in Akron sees the Deacs take on a team coming off an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Quarterfinals.

On the ACC side of things, on September 25th, the Deacs will travel to Raleigh and face off against the NC State Wolfpack. They are the reigning national finalists and should set up a marquee match for Wake Forest. Lastly, Wake will face Clemson in their final game of the regular season. These two programs have been bitter rivals, with Clemson getting the better of the Deacs a year ago. They will surely be ready to go.

Perfectly executed 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vPXhhKGuXn — Wake Forest Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) April 13, 2026

The Deacs recently competed in the Carolina Cup at Spry Stadium. They tied UNCG 1-1 in their outting that saw more than 1000 people, along with multiple scouts in attendance.

Home Field Advantage

Over the past few years, the Deacs have been one of the nation's best teams at defending home turf. Over the past 11 seasons, Wake has picked up more than 100 home wins. This puts them first nationally, with 117 home wins during this span. The next closest is Indiana with 102 home victories.

Wake has also made 10 Elite Eight appearances since 2006. This is tied for the most nationally with the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Coming off a season with an underwhelming 7-4-6 record and no postseason appearance, the Deacs will look to flip the script this year and get back to their winning ways.