Wake Forest Men's Tennis Defeats Rival Wolfpack to Clinch ACC Regular Season Title

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's tennis team clinched the ACC regular season title on Saturday night with a win over Big Four Rival NC State. This is the second consecutive season that Wake has clinched the ACC regular season title in the last conference match against the Wolfpack.

The win moved Wake Forest to a final record of 12-1 in conference play, along with a 27-3 overall record. The Deacs also finished the regular season a perfect 18-0 at home, yet another season of dominance in Winston-Salem. Let's go through some of the highlights from this one.

Doubles Domination

Wake Forest doubles pair of Mees and Kacper takes on NC State | Wake Forest Athletics

The Demon Deacons have played 13 ACC regular-season matches; in all 13, they won the doubles point. This is quite an impressive feat that shows this team's dominance in doubles all season. This doubles point against the Wolfpack was tightly contested throughout.

On his senior day, DK Suresh Ekambaram, along with redshirt freshman Andrew Delgado, who make up the number two doubles pair in the nation, stayed perfect on the year and won 6-2 on court one. The Deacs stumbled a bit on court three, losing 6-3 and putting all the pressure on court two.

The duo of Mees Rottgering and Kacper Szymkowiak went to a set tiebreak to determine the outcome of the doubles point. They clutched up in the big moment and took the doubles point with a 7-6 (4) victory. This gave the Deacs great momentum heading into singles.

Robertson Closes Again

He loves clinching a regular season title 😤 pic.twitter.com/mp5xD99bMu — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 12, 2026

With wind in their sails, the Deacs came into singles confident, but, as in doubles, all courts started tightly contested. It was freshman Aryan Shah who set the tone, taking his first set 6-3. Joaquin Guilleme also took his first set 6-4.

The Deacs got a huge lift from some tight first-set victories. Luca Pow, Mees Rottgering, and Charlie Robertson all won their closely contested first sets in tiebreakers. This helped Wake continue to build the momentum.

Shah won 6-3, 6-2 on court six to put up the second point for Wake. Joaquin Guilleme followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court five to put the Deacs within just a point of securing the match and the title.

It was sophomore Charlie Robertson who clinched the regular season crown last year for Wake Forest as a freshman against NC State, and he did it again this year. Robertson delivered the clinching point on court four, winning 7-6(5), 6-3 to secure the 4-0 victory. It was a perfect way to close out a great year of regular-season action.

What's Next?

Now the Deacs will prepare to travel to Cary, North Carolina, to play in the ACC Tournament, where they will try to complete the sweep of regular season and conference tournament titles. They will be the number one seed with a bye. The first match will be on Friday, April 17t, at Cary Tennis Park at 10 am. Both the potential semifinal and championship matches will also be at 10 am on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Come out and cheer on the Deacs!