Wake Forest Baseball: You Get a Hit, You Get a Hit, Everyone Gets a Hit
Everyone seemed to get in on the action for Wake Forest, as seven Demon Deacons recorded hits in a 15-hit offensive outburst that kept their season alive. The Deacs (39-20, 16-14 ACC) defeated the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday afternoon in a Morgantown Regional elimination game.
With the win, the Deacs stay alive. They will play the loser of today's West Virginia/Kentucky game in another elimination game at 12 pm on Sunday. If they win that game, they will play the winner of the West Virginia/Kentucky game in the Regional Final on Sunday afternoon. They will have to beat that team both Sunday and again on Monday to advance to the Super Regional next weekend.
After going 1-2-3 in the top of the 1st, Wake proceeded to then score in four consecutive innings, building up a 10-0 lead after four innings. Wake Forest pounded out 15 hits by game's end, with more than half resulting in extra-base knocks. The eight extra base hits (seven doubles and one home run) were the 2nd most extra base hits in a game this season for the Deacs.
RHP Cameron Bagwell got the start for Wake Forest. He made it through four clean innings. In the fifth, he gave up three runs. He took the mound for the sixth inning but failed to record an out, loading the bases before Wake Forest made a pitching change. Bagwell ended with 5.0 IP, 94 TP, 8 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 4 strikeouts, and 2 walks.
Zach Johnston came in to pitch. He struck out the first batter he faced, and the second hit into a double play to end the inning and not allow any more runs across the plate. The double play that ended the inning would be one of three the Deacs pulled off in this game, marking the 5th time this season the Deacs have had 3+ double plays in a game.
Johnston pitched into the 8th inning. He allowed one hit, no runs, and had one strikeout. Blake Morningstar, who began the season as the Friday starter for the Deacs, came in for the last four outs of the game. He threw 17 pitches, allowed no hits, no runs, and two of his four outs were strikeouts. Wake's bullpen did not allow any runs, with the only runs for the Bearcats coming in the 5th inning.
What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball
Wake Forest avoided elimination and will continue to play in the Morgantown Regional on Sunday. They will face the loser of Saturday's game between host and No. 16 national seed West Virginia and Kentucky, the team that beat the Deacs on Friday. This elimination game will be played on Sunday, May 31, at 12 pm ET. If the Deacs win this game, they will advance to the Regional Final on Sunday at 5pm ET.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.