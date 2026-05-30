Wake Forest Baseball: You Get a Hit, You Get a Hit, Everyone Gets a Hit

Everyone seemed to get in on the action for Wake Forest, as seven Demon Deacons recorded hits in a 15-hit offensive outburst that kept their season alive. The Deacs (39-20, 16-14 ACC) defeated the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday afternoon in a Morgantown Regional elimination game.

With the win, the Deacs stay alive. They will play the loser of today's West Virginia/Kentucky game in another elimination game at 12 pm on Sunday. If they win that game, they will play the winner of the West Virginia/Kentucky game in the Regional Final on Sunday afternoon. They will have to beat that team both Sunday and again on Monday to advance to the Super Regional next weekend.

After going 1-2-3 in the top of the 1st, Wake proceeded to then score in four consecutive innings, building up a 10-0 lead after four innings. Wake Forest pounded out 15 hits by game's end, with more than half resulting in extra-base knocks. The eight extra base hits (seven doubles and one home run) were the 2nd most extra base hits in a game this season for the Deacs.

Wake Forest shortstop JD Stein went 2-for-5 in Saturday's game against Binghamton. He had two hits, one RBI, and he crossed the plate twice in the 12-3 win. | Wake Forest Athletics

RHP Cameron Bagwell got the start for Wake Forest. He made it through four clean innings. In the fifth, he gave up three runs. He took the mound for the sixth inning but failed to record an out, loading the bases before Wake Forest made a pitching change. Bagwell ended with 5.0 IP, 94 TP, 8 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 4 strikeouts, and 2 walks.

Zach Johnston came in to pitch. He struck out the first batter he faced, and the second hit into a double play to end the inning and not allow any more runs across the plate. The double play that ended the inning would be one of three the Deacs pulled off in this game, marking the 5th time this season the Deacs have had 3+ double plays in a game.

Johnston pitched into the 8th inning. He allowed one hit, no runs, and had one strikeout. Blake Morningstar, who began the season as the Friday starter for the Deacs, came in for the last four outs of the game. He threw 17 pitches, allowed no hits, no runs, and two of his four outs were strikeouts. Wake's bullpen did not allow any runs, with the only runs for the Bearcats coming in the 5th inning.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

Wake Forest avoided elimination and will continue to play in the Morgantown Regional on Sunday. They will face the loser of Saturday's game between host and No. 16 national seed West Virginia and Kentucky, the team that beat the Deacs on Friday. This elimination game will be played on Sunday, May 31, at 12 pm ET. If the Deacs win this game, they will advance to the Regional Final on Sunday at 5pm ET.