Wake Forest Tennis Gets Revenge and Beats Baylor to Go Along with Perfect Weekend

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's tennis team did not have the ending they desired at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships last week. They fell to Baylor in the quarterfinals, in an extremely tight 4-3 match that came down to a singles tiebreaker.

After that, the Deacs beat TCU in the consolation match but still walked away unsatisfied. This was their first weekend of outdoor tennis, and while there wasn't much outdoor play due to the weather, the Deacs took full advantage, going 4-0. Let's go through how it happened.

Flawless Friday

The one match that the Deacs did get to go outside for was Friday afternoon versus the Queens Royals. The final score was 7-0 in favor of the Deacs.

The action got started with doubles, where the two freshmen on court two, Aryan Shah and Mees Rottgering, set the tone with a 6-0 victory. They were closely followed by two other doubles victories from the pairs of Luca Pow with Charlie Robertson and Andrew Delgado playing with Dominik Mosejczuk.

All six singles courts were also successful for the Deacs. Dominik Mosejczuk set the tone with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory in just 45 minutes of play. Charlie Robertson extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory, and Luca Pow clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

In the second match of the day, the Deacs played NC Wesleyan and also got the 7-0 victory. Andrew Delgado and sophomore Cornelius Shalmi each won their singles matches in dominant 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

Wake Forest tennis team takes the court in doubles | Wake Forest Athletics

A Baylor Beatdown

On Sunday, the Deacs finally got their rematch opportunity against the #6 Baylor Bears, who defeated the Deacs last weekend by the narrowest of margins.

There was no slow start in this one as the Deacs went up a break on the doubles courts one and three right away. The duo of Luca Pow and Charlie Robertson was the first to strike, winning 6-2. The Deacs fell to the Bears on court two, but Andrew Delgado and DK Suresh Ekambaram won 6-4 to clinch the first point.

In singles, the Bears were able to strike first, taking a set on court one, before the Deacs responded emphatically, taking sets on courts two, five, and six. The first Deac to officially put Wake on the board in singles was Charlie Robertson, earning a 6-3, 6-1 victory at fifth singles.

Baylor responded by claiming victory on court one, but Mees Rottgering responded right away by finishing off his match 6-2, 6-2 on court two. Court three went to the Bears, so the score sat at 3-2 with the last two matches both going into the third set.

In the end, it was junior Luca Pow who closed it out for the Deacs on court four. He lost the first set narrowly in a tiebreaker, but then dominated the next two, winning them 6-1, 6-2. It just seemed like Pow had all the answers, winning multiple long rallies and closing out a 4-2 victory for the Deacs.

This win marks the Deacs' third top-10 win of the season, to go along with victories over #4 Texas and #5 TCU earlier in the year. I guess it's safe to say Wake Forest thrives against Texas schools. They are definitely putting together an impressive resume.

After the victory over Baylor, the Deacs also defeated Coastal Carolina 4-0, which also capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend record-wise for the Demon Deacons. They are now 12-2 overall.

3⃣5⃣-consecutive matches unbeaten at home in front of the best fans in the nation 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/sB1S6TA6EW — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) February 22, 2026

What's Next?

After gaining momentum, the Deacs now turn their attention to ACC play, which starts next weekend. On Friday, they will be taking on Clemson at the Wake Forest Tennis Center at 5 pm. On Sunday, Wake will follow it up by hosting Georgia Tech at noon and wrap up by hosting South Carolina State at 4 pm.