NC State vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
North Carolina has two undefeated football teams in the ACC and they’ll face off in a Week 3 matchup on Thursday. NC State is set to visit Wake Forest and is favored to win in enemy territory despite having lost to the Demon Deacons at home last season.
There’s plenty of value to be found ahead of kickoff. Here’s our betting preview for the matchup..
NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- NC State: -7 (-112)
- Wake Forest: +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- NC State: -290
- Wake Forest: +235
Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
NC State vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- NC State Record: 2-0
- Wake Forest Record: 2-0
NC State vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
NC State
CJ Bailey: Bailey has looked like a dynamic dual-threat quarterback through two outings in 2025. He’s thrown for 518 yards and two scores while rushing for 65 yards and three scores en route to a pair of victories. The season is young, but he’s completed an impressive 70.4 percent of his passes en route to a pair of victories. His versatility is sure to challenge the opposition’s defense.
Wake Forest
Demond Claiborne: Only five players tallied more rushing yards than Claiborne in the ACC last season and he reminded everyone how dynamic he can be by racking up 193 rushing yards against Western Carolina in Week 2. The Demon Deacons will need his consistency on the ground to move the chains. The rib injury he suffered in Week 1 doesn’t seem to be bothering him and his ability to create home run plays out of nothing can make this contest interesting.
NC State vs. Wake Forest State Prediction and Pick
NC State has won both its games this year in a convincing fashion and has faced more talented teams than Wake Forest to this point. It makes sense that oddsmakers expect the Wolfpack to win by a touchdown. However, they are susceptible to a strong run game.
Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor gashed NC State in Week 2 by rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Claiborne is capable of matching that production and Wake Forest’s offense is tough to slow down when he’s firing on all cylinders.
Bettors shouldn’t expect a low-scoring game, as the Wolfpack’s offense has thrived on the road in recent years. The over has hit in five straight NC State road games. The average total in those contests was 64.4 points. Bank on a barn burner and take the over here.
PICK: Over 53.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $300 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.