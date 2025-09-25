Nick Andersen Named 2025 William V Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Deacs defensive back Nick Andersen is one of only 11 semifinalists from the ACC for the prestigious William V Campbell Trophy. This is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The candidates have an average GPA of 3.60, with more than half of them already holding a bachelor's degree. The award is designed to recognize the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Some other ACC semifinalists for this award include Cade Klubnik from Clemson, Luke Petitbon from Florida State (formerly a Demon Deacon), Will Hardy from North Carolina, and Anthony Carter Jr from NC State. This is the Campbell Trophy's 36th year, and this season there are 177 national semifinalists for the award. These semifinalists come from all levels of the NCAA as well as NAIA.
Andersen enters his second year as a team captain for this Demon Deacon team. Last year, he led the team in tackling by a wide margin. It even goes beyond Wake Forest as he has become one of the best defensive players in the entire ACC over the past two seasons. He was number one in the ACC and top ten nationally with 122 tackles last season.
Nick has become a fan favorite on this Wake Forest football team for his constant tenacity and toughness. He seems to always be making plays for a defense that has shown consistent improvement over the past three years.
Along with his football accolades, Nick has already graduated from Wake Forest with a B.A. in Communications, along with a minor in entrepreneurship. He is continuing his studies this year in pursuit of his graduate degree in project management from Wake Forest. He is a four-time All-ACC academic honoree, which shows his consistent academic commitment.
Overall, Andersen exemplifies athletic and academic excellence along with his great leadership skills. He has been a cornerstone on this Wake Forest football team for some time now as he is a redshirt senior.
This season, Nick is already off to a great start. Through three games, he leads the Deacs in tackles with 23. He had a very impressive 11-tackle performance when the Deacs took on NC State. This team will need Andersen's tackling to continue to be high as they get into conference play against some very good run offenses in the ACC.
Congratulations Nick on all your achievements as a Demon Deacon and lets hope that his impact will continue to be felt on the Wake defense this season.