ACC Scheduling Decision Impacts Wake Forest Football's Future Opponents

In an ever-evolving college athletics landscape, Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference have always needed to adapt.

In a recent move, the Demon Deacons, Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie, and the newly-extended Head Coach Jake Dickert have had to alter their future schedules after the ACC has shifted to requiring nine conference games for most member teams this upcoming season.

Wake Forest is one of twelve conference teams that will play nine ACC opponents and at least one other power-level non-conference game this upcoming season, which the Demon Deacons will satisfy by playing at Purdue next September.

The 2026 conference schedule will include home games against Duke, Miami, Stanford, and Virginia. The Deacs will hit the road to face Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and SMU.

“This announcement of our 2026 football league opponents is another significant and intentional step forward for ACC Football,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips via press statement. “Transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule strengthens our competitive framework, aligns us with the other Power Four conferences and provides greater consistency for our student-athletes, coaches and fans."

Due to an uneven number of member institutions, five programs (Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina) will have to remain at an eight-game conference schedule with two additional power-level non-conference games.

Losing Chances Against In-State Rivals

Due to the most recent ACC scheduling mandate of nine conference games, Wake Forest has been placed in a unique situation. With games often scheduled years ahead of time, the Demon Deacons have had to alter their future non-conference schedules to fit the new format.

Unfortunately, these 'alterations' come at the cost of in-state rivalries, like the Demon Deacons' scheduled visit to East Carolina in the 2027 season. Originally announced in 2018, Wake Forest had to cut a game after having also scheduled Campbell, Tulane, and Notre Dame for the 2027 campaign.

"Wake Forest is going to drop us in [20]27,” East Carolina Athletic Director Jon Gilbert said on Greenville's 94.3 'The Game' in early December. “The way the contract works is, they had to give notification on the 2027 game. We’re going to get a buyout, so it will still be financially attractive [to East Carolina]."

The Demon Deacons and Pirates have both agreed to keep their regularly scheduled 2028 game at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Future seasons remain unclear, as the Demon Deacons also have four non-conference games scheduled in 2028 and 2029, per FBSchedules.com.

Recent Buyout History

This won't be the first time that Wake Forest has paid a scheduling buyout in recent years.

After Ole Miss dominated in a 40-6 win against the Deacs in 2024, Wake Forest drew the ire of then-Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin after it was revealed that the Demon Deacons would cancel a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, for the 2025 season. Wake Forest paid a reported $750,000, which was later revealed to have been covered by the Oregon State Beavers in exchange for matchups scheduled in 2025 and 2029.

"...Given the ongoing financial pressures of the new era of college athletics and our priority on continuing to grow resources to benefit our student-athletes, it was the right business decision to secure this two-game home-and-home series with Oregon State, and cancel the planned game in Oxford next year," Currie said in a statement last September.

One could argue that both programs benefited from the buyout, however. The Demon Deacons trounced the Beavers, winning 39-14, while the Rebels skated by the Washington State Cougars on the same date, 24-21, en route to an eventual College Football Playoff appearance.

Either way, with the need to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of collegiate athletics, the Demon Deacons and the ACC hope that this change to their future football schedules can lead to eventual success in the future.

