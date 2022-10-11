Arizona Cardinals Greg Dortch Relegated to Bench Role

Through three weeks of the NFL season, only 11 players in the league had more receptions than Greg Dortch of the Arizona Cardinals. The former Wake Forest receiver had caught 20 of the 23 passes thrown his way, and turned them into 198 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals receiving core was depleted to start the season, which opened the door for Dortch to take on an every-down role. Star DeAndre Hopkins still hasn’t played yet; he’s suspended through Week 6 because of a failed drug test. 2021 second round pick Rondale Moore was dealing with a knee injury and also was not available. Christian Kirk signed a four-year 84 million dollar contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, opening up a starting role in the slot for Moore.

Dortch filled in admirably in Moore’s absence, flashing the steady hands and shiftiness that made him a fan favorite in Winston-Salem. His impressive start to the season begged the question of what his involvement would be once the wide receiver room returned to full health.

“Dortch has stepped in and performed as well as we could’ve hoped," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Sep. 28. "It’ll be nice to have [Rondale] back and find a way to utilize all of those guys”.

It’s become clear that as long as Moore is healthy, he will dominate the snaps from the slot. In Week 4, he was out there for 86% of the team’s offensive plays, which bumped up to 91% on Sunday. In his season debut, Moore was quiet and caught only three passes for 11 yards. Moore assumed Dortch-like volume this Sunday, turning eight targets into seven catches and 68 yards.

Dortch was downgraded to 27 snaps in Moore's Week 4 return, catching his one target for six yards. This week, he wasn’t targeted on the two offensive snaps he played.

Fantasy football experts pointed to Dortch thriving in Kingsbury’s system in the first three weeks as a reason to be excited about Moore’s potential. His draft pedigree and talent profile is heavy, and Dortch is clearly still behind him on the depth chart.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals are clearly big fans of Moore, as they make a concerted effort to use him as a gadget player and manufacture touches. However, that type of usage hasn’t been effective so far. He’s gotten blown up a few times on these jet actions.

The 5’7” Moore made noise as an explosive playmaker at Purdue, and made an immediate impact for Arizona as a rookie. Moore caught 54 balls for 435 yards and a touchdown last year, also adding 76 yards on the ground.

Throwing two very undersized receivers out on the field at the same time is unprecedented stuff in the NFL, and it’s become clear Kingsbury isn’t comfortable doing so. Dortch will remain in a reserve role for the time being, but the former Deac has maintained his role as the team’s punt returner.

On Sunday, he returned one punt for 10 yards, which kickstarted the Cardinals first touchdown drive of the game when they trailed 14-0.

The main reason that the 5’7” 175 pound Dortch was able to garner those opportunities was because of his value as a punt returner.

Dortch has had quite the NFL journey. The 24-year old went undrafted in 2019, and bounced around between the Jets, Panthers, Rams, Falcons before finding a home with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

While the surprising statistical production was fleeting, Dortch did everything he could with his opportunity, and proved that he belongs in the NFL.

