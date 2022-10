Photo Gallery: Wake Forest Defeats Army 45-10

RB CHRISTIAN TURNER FORGES AHEAD

Turner rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

THE DEFENSIVE LINE REDIES FOR THE SNAP

The Deacs notched three sacks and five tackles for loss. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

READ: Three Stars From Wake Forest's Win Over Army

QB SAM HARTMAN SURVEYS THE DEFENSE

Hartman completed 13 of his 19 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

RB JUSTICE ELLISON TOSSES THE BALL TO THE REFEREE

Ellison rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

DB DONAVON PLATT EYES HIS RECEIVER

The Black Knights allowed 35 straight points to Hartman and the Deacons offense. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

READ: Three Takeaways From Wake Forest's Win Over Army

RB QUINTON COOLEY AFTER REACHING THE GOAL LINE

Cooley saw action for the first time since Sept. 17 vs Liberty, scoring a touchdown. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

LB CHASE JONES SNATCHES A SHOE-STRING TACKLE

Jones recorded seven tackles and forced a key fumble. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

LB RYAN SMENDA JR. CELEBRATES AFTER TURNOVER ON DOWNS

An emphasis all week, Wake Forest registered four turnovers on Saturday. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

READ: Wake Forest Cruises to Victory Over Army

HC DAVE CLAWSON CONSULTS WITH HARTMAN

Clawson thought the team's "execution was really high," because of "a week of great practices." Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

FANS ENJOY A PACKED FAMILY WEEKEND CROWD

The sellout crowd was Wake Forest's third straight. Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content