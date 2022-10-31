Pittsburgh Steeler Nick Sciba hits every kick in NFL debut

On Friday, Nick Sciba was back home in Clover, SC working a job at a seafood market and coaching high schoolers the fine art of kicking a ball between two goal posts. After spending much of the preseason as a camp kicker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he didn’t stick on with the team for the regular season. That left him waiting for a call to the NFL that may have never come. But, following an injury to starter Chris Boswell, Sciba was back.

Just two days later, the former Demon Deacon was in Philadelphia taking his first career kicks in the league. He was a perfect 3-3, nailing field goals from 28 and 38 yards while converting his only PAT attempt in the loss.

“It felt great. Loved every second of it,” Sciba told the Tribune-Review after the game. “I hate the outcome, but I was glad I was able to help the team.”

In his four-year career at Wake Forest, Sciba at one point held the NCAA career field goal percentage record, recording 80 field goals and 193 extra points with the Deacs. With a final conversion rate of 89.9%, Sciba is now No. 2 in college football history. With the confidence from his college success, Sciba was ready to perform at the highest level.

“I don’t think I was too nervous,” he said. “I just wanted to go out there and do a good job today for the team.”

With Boswell likely to return to the field, Sciba will once again become a free agent, but one never knows when the call will come again. It could come this season due to another injury, or Sciba will take another stab at making a roster this upcoming summer. Regardless, after being one of the best kickers in college football, Sciba will now have those NFL points to add to his resume.

