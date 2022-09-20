ProDeacs- NFL Week 2

With Week 2 of the NFL in the books, let’s have a look again at how our #ProDeacs fared.

WR Greg Dortch - Arizona Cardinals

Dortch is your spotlight #ProDeac this week, hauling in four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. With just over six minutes to play in the third quarter, Dortch found the end zone from five yards out when the Cardinals were down 20-0, which helped spark Arizona’s miraculous 29-23 comeback victory.

To start off Arizona’s next possession, Dortch juked several defenders on a punt return, giving Kyler Murray and the offense great field position near midfield.

Through two games, Dortch leads the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118). His playing time has increased due to the absences of slot receivers Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella, and it’s clear he and Murray are starting to form a connection. With uncertainty surrounding Moore’s and Isabella’s injuries, he should continue to play a prominent role in Arizona’s offense in the weeks to come.

WR Kendall Hinton - Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ wide receiver room was down a few pieces on Sunday, with K.J. Hamler being ruled out before the game and Jerry Jeudy suffering an injury in the first quarter. The Broncos activated Hinton from the practice squad on Thursday, and he came through for the team in a big way against the Texans.

About halfway through the fourth quarter, Hinton hauled in a pass from Russell Wilson on the right hash and scampered for a 20-yard gain, advancing to the Denver 46-yard line. This drive ended in a Broncos field goal, giving Denver a 16-9 lead and putting the game out of reach for good.

Hinton’s stint on Denver’s active roster didn’t last, though, as he was sent back to the practice squad following the game.

DE Boogie Basham - Buffalo Bills

Basham made his presence felt in the Bills 41-7 thrashing of the Titans, recording a tackle and pouncing on a Malik Willis fumble in the fourth quarter.

The second-year defensive end has done a little bit of everything for Buffalo this year, chipping in a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two solo tackles through the first two games.

Additional Notes:

Phil Haynes: After starting at right guard for the Seahawks in Week 1, Haynes came off the bench and replaced starting left guard Damien Lewis on Sunday after he sustained a thigh injury mid-game. The Seahawks would go on to lose to San Francisco 27-7.

After starting at right guard for the Seahawks in Week 1, Haynes came off the bench and replaced starting left guard Damien Lewis on Sunday after he sustained a thigh injury mid-game. The Seahawks would go on to lose to San Francisco 27-7.

Kenneth Walker III: After missing week one with an injury, Walker took four carries for ten yards, and caught two passes for five yards. The former Deac will compete for touches in the Seattle backfield with Rashaad Penny, but it will be a challenge to produce at a high level playing on one of the worst teams in the league

Jessie Bates III: The safety recorded three tackles in the Bengals loss to the Cowboys. Cincinnati has struggled in their first two games, dropping both to go 0-2 on the season.

