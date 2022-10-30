Skip to main content

Rookie Nick Sciba to kick for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

The Wake Forest legend will make his NFL regular season debut vs the Eagles

Wake Forest legend and all-time NCAA leader in field goal percentage (89.9%) Nick Sciba is getting a shot at the next level. After going undrafted prior to the season, Sciba has been promoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers' active roster for their game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

As explained by our brethren at All Steelers, this is not Sciba’s first time on the Steelers. He spent most of the summer competing with incumbent kicker Chris Boswell in camp. But Boswell’s groin injury required Pittsburgh to bring Sciba back this week.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Boswell has kicked for the Steelers since 2015. He's one of the longest tenured kickers in the NFL, and Sciba will have big shoes to fill on Sunday. So far this season, Boswell is 12-16 on field goals and 9-9 on extra points. It’s unclear how many games Boswell will miss because of this injury, but the Steelers have a bye next week– it’s possible this is only a week-long appointment in Pittsburgh for Sciba.

Sciba’s accuracy in college was truly outstanding. His 34 consecutive field goal makes is an NCAA record, and his 433 points scored is third all-time in ACC history. The test at the NFL level will be distance– Sciba’s longest kick at Wake Forest was only 49 yards. It will also be interesting to see Sciba taking kickoffs. In his last two seasons with the Demon Deacons, Sciba only kicked off seven times, registering a single touchback.

A fan-favorite during his time in Winston-Salem, there’s no doubt that Wake Forest fans will be watching and rooting for the latest #ProDeac this Sunday. Between Sciba and former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, there are a few very memorable faces from the ACC running the Steelers offense.

By Christian Odjakjian
