ProDeacs - NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 has come to an end, and several #ProDeacs made their presence felt once again.

WR Greg Dortch - Arizona Cardinals

Truly one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, Greg Dortch has been fantastic for the Cardinals through three games. The undrafted slot man is tied for 12th in the NFL in receptions through three games.Dortch continues to thrive in Rondale Moore’s absence, recording 9 receptions for 80 yards in the Cardinals 20-12 loss to the Rams. QB Kyler Murray has been dropping back to pass a ton this year (107 attempts in the last two games) and Dortch has earned his trust as a reliable target.

With Moore likely making his season debut next week against the Carolina Panthers, Dortch may not be the every down player that he has been thus far. It’s hard to imagine his role disappearing to his reliability and connection with Murray. Check out this 35-yard reception, that put Arizona in field goal range at the end of the first half:

S Jessie Bates III - Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates III recorded 3 tackles and a game-sealing interception on Sunday, as the Cincinnati Bengals claimed their first victory in the season against the New York Jets. Bates ended the game intercepting a deflected pass from QB Joe Flacco, falling to his knees as the clock ran out. This is Bates’ 11th career interception and first of the season.

Bates’ performance also included a huge hit on Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson. The hit caused Wilson to miss part of the game, but he returned later on.

The Bengals (1-2) face the undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday night at 8:15 PM. Bates will play a crucial role as the last defender with all of Miami’s speed at receiver. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been taking the top off of defenses, and have already amounted 5 TDs and 659 combined yards thus far.

WR Kendall Hinton - Denver Broncos

Kendall Hinton shows up when the Broncos need him most. On Sunday night, Hinton caught a 27-yard pass from Russell Wilson on a crucial 3rd & 10, keeping alive a drive that ended in a game winning touchdown. The Broncos went on to win the game 11-10.

Hinton has been up and down from the practice squad early this season because of injuries in Denver’s receiving corps. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are ahead of him on the depth chart, but have been dealing with injuries early on this season. When they are active, Hinton will be hard pressed to earn snaps, and could likely end up back on the practice squad. But with 20+ yard grabs in the fourth quarter of one score games in consecutive weeks, Hinton has displayed his worth and stepped up to the challenge.

RB Kenneth Walker - Seattle Seahawks

Torn on whether to include the Michigan State transfer in this section, this play was too impressive to omit. The former Deac looked impressive in limited action Sunday. Watch him reverse field on this jet sweep play and take it for a chunk gain.

OT Justin Herron - Las Vegas Raiders

Herron was traded from the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, September 21. In this move, the Raiders also received a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Of note - this will reunite Herron with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was Herron’s offensive coordinator when he played for the Patriots, where he saw significant playing time and started 11 games.

LB Luke Masterson - Las Vegas Raiders

Masterson has only played two defensive snaps so far this season, but he made a special teams tackle in the Raiders 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

LB Justin Strnad - Denver Broncos

Strnad is also in a reserve role, and has been limited to special teams thus far this season. Strnad made the tackle on the opening kickoff for Denver, tacking down the 49ers return man at the 10 yard line.

DB Ja’Sir Taylor - Los Angeles Chargers

Make it three former Deacs with a special teams tackle on Sunday. The 6th round pick did not play a defensive snap for the Chargers in their 38-10 blowout loss against the Jaguars.

