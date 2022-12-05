Skip to main content

Wolford struggles as Rams fall to Seahawks

The former Deac threw two interceptions in the loss
Former Wake Forest QB John Wolford made his third start of the season for the Rams on Sunday, throwing for 178 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 27-23 loss to Seattle. Wolford got off to a hot start, completing seven of his first nine passes and leading two scoring drives to begin the game. He struggled after that though, only completing seven passes the rest of the game. 

With under a minute to go in the game, the Rams had the ball trailing by four with a chance to go 75 yards and take the lead. In a difficult situation with a lot of ground to cover, the Rams couldn't get anything going and Wolford threw his second pick of the day to end the game.

The Rams fall to 3-9 with the loss and remain in last place in the NFC West. Hopes were sky high for this team coming off a Super Bowl victory, but injuries to starting QB Matt Stafford and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson have derailed their season. 

It's unclear who will be under center for the Rams next week when they take on the Raiders at home, but with Stafford said to be out for the remainder of the season, Wolford has a shot at significant playing time moving forward.

Wolford struggles as Rams fall to Seahawks

