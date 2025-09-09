Star-Studded Class to Be Inducted into Wake Forest Hall of Fame
The Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame has announced the eight new faces enshrined in its history, spanning five different sports, eight All-American honors, nine All-ACC selections, and two ACC championships.
“It’s an honor to welcome this remarkable group into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame,” Dr. Peter Brubaker, Faculty Athletics Representative & Chair, Hall of Fame Committee, said. “Their careers were defined by talent, determination, and leadership... and they each played a role in shaping the legacy of Wake Forest Athletics."
"Congratulations to the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees, whose extraordinary accomplishments have helped define Wake Forest Athletics and set a standard of excellence for all future Demon Deacons," said Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie. "This group represents the best of what it means to be a part of the Wake Forest community."
Meet The Inductees
Jim Grobe, Football
Grobe was at the helm of Wake Forest Football for 13 seasons, from 2001-13, launching the Demon Deacons into national relevance during his tenure in Winston-Salem.
Grobe was the architect behind the Demon Deacons' most successful season ever, a 2006 season in which his program won a school-record 11 games and an ACC Championship. Grobe earned multiple coaching honors, including being named the unanimous ACC Coach of the Year and the Associated Press National Coach of the Year.
After he resigned from Demon Deacon football in 2013, Grobe later became head coach of the Baylor Bears in 2016. Grobe also served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee from 2022 to 2024.
Jeff Teague, Men's Basketball
After being recruited by fellow Wake Forest Hall of Famer Skip Prosser, Teague had a standout career in Winston-Salem, beginning with conference All-Freshman Team honors in the 2007-08 season.
Teague launched into superstardom during his sophomore year, serving as the leading scorer on the 2008-09 Demon Deacons alongside fellow NBA talent James Johnson, Al-Farouq Aminu, and Ish Smith. Teague also earned second-team All-American honors for the 2008-09 season.
After being drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks (2009), Teague had an illustrious 12-season NBA career, featuring an All-Star Game appearance (2015, Atlanta Hawks) and an NBA championship (2021, Milwaukee Bucks). After his retirement in 2021, Teague served as a scout for the Hawks, and most recently features as host of the 'Club 520' podcast.
Dearica Hamby, Women's Basketball
A prolific scorer during her four seasons at Wake Forest, Hamby was a two-time All-ACC First Team member who currently remains as the program's leader in career points (1,801) and rebounds (1,201). The 6'3" forward led the ACC in scoring and rebounding in 2013-14, earning 22 double-doubles in 31 games.
In her professional career, Hamby has proved herself on both the national and international stage. During her eleven seasons in the WNBA, Hamby has earned All-Star honors three times, along with winning the 2022 WNBA Championship with the Las Vegas Aces. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hamby won a bronze medal in the 3x3 basketball competition. In her current 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, Hamby is averaging a career-high, scoring 18.3 points per game.
Brandon Chubb, Football
Chubb was a dominant defensive force during Head Coach Dave Clawson's first few seasons in Winston-Salem. A former First Team All-ACC selection, Chubb also served as team captain in 2014 and 2015. Chubb led the conference in tackle assists (55) during his last season as a Demon Deacon.
After graduating from Wake Forest, Chubb played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions. Chubb currently serves as a Player Director for the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), and created The Chubb Foundation with his brother, current Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley.
Lisa Stockton, Women's Basketball
Always on the court during her four years donning the Old Gold and Black, Stockton carries the record for most consecutive starts in program history, with 97 starts. On the court, Stockton excelled under head coaches Wanda Briley and Joe Sanchez, currently ranking in the top 10 in program history in field goals made, steals, and assists.
After her time at Wake Forest, Stockton went into the coaching ranks, coaching at Greensboro College and Georgia Tech before taking her first Division I head coaching position with Tulane. Stockton retired in 2024 after thirty seasons with the Green Wave, having earned 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, five conference titles, and 579 of her 642 career wins with the Green Wave.
Anna Kozniuk, Field Hockey
Kozniuk led the Demon Deacons in scoring as a senior, a magical season that concluded with the 2014 ACC Championship coming back to Winston-Salem. She racked up numerous conference honors throughout her time at Kentner Stadium, including becoming a two-time All-ACC first teamer, the 2011 ACC Freshman of the Year, and 2014 ACC Tournament MVP. After her senior season, she was recognized nationally, being selected to the NFHCA All-America First Team.
James Riley, Men's Soccer
Riley was a mainstay for the Demon Deacons during his four years at Spry Stadium, appearing in 82 matches (with 79 starts) and leading the Demon Deacons to four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Riley also has 16 assists over the course of his time at Wake Forest.
In his professional career, Riley played for seven different MLS sides, including the New England Revolution, who drafted him 21st in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft. After being named the Seattle Sounders' player of the year in 2009, Riley won the 2014 MLS Cup with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Gilbert McGregor, Men's Basketball
McGregor, a native North Carolinian, chose Wake Forest over a host of nationally-recognized schools in the late 1960s, playing for Head Coach Jack McCloskey and assistant coach Billy Packer. After four seasons in which he racked up 850 career rebounds and 34 career double-doubles, McGregor also reached the century mark in career points, scoring 1,039. He later became the ninth Demon Deacon to ever be drafted into the NBA in 1971, selected by the Cincinnati Royals.
After his playing days, McGregor returned to Winston-Salem in the mid-1980s to become an athletic-academic adviser on campus, working under then-Athletic Director Dr. Gene Hooks. McGregor later became a broadcaster for the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans.