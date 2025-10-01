Why This Transfer has Potential to be Steve Forbes' Next Portal Gem
If Steve Forbes has shown us one thing over his time in Winston-Salem, it's that he knows how to find undervalued players in the transfer portal and bring out their potential at Wake. This has been seen through additions like Alondes Williams, Jake LaRavia, Tyree Appleby, and Hunter Salis most recently.
Forbes has been able to take these players from averaging single digits on their previous teams and turn them into All-ACC players at Wake Forest. Both Salis and LaRavia are currently playing in the NBA. Despite all of these players putting up lower numbers at their previous Power Five stops, these players showed athletic potential that Steve Forbes was able to mold into his system.
This same thing could be happening again as Steve Forbes has brought in a group of new transfers to the team this year. One of these additions, Myles Colvin, played most recently at Purdue and could pop this season for the Deacs.
Like the other transfers mentioned, he played a bench role at a Power Five school for a respected coach in Matt Painter. Despite not seeing a large role, Colvin showed his unique athletic potential. This athleticism runs in his family as his father had an impressive NFL career, and his sister plays volleyball professionally.
His numbers are not going to stand out. He averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game for Purdue last season in a limited role. Despite these numbers, Colvin showed some good promise in his time with the Boilermakers. He shot over 30% from three-point range and showed that he could be an elite defender against high-level competition. He also finished with 20 points in a game against an Ole Miss team that made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
During the NCAA Tournament, Colvin finished with a steal in every one of Purdue's three games. He had three performances during the regular season with multiple steals as well. This is what stands out when talking about Colvin's elite defensive capabilities. The next step will just be pairing this solid defensive play with a consistent offensive attack. Colvin can definitely be a weapon for the Deacs on both ends of the floor. No one is doubting that the talent and athleticism are there. The only question is how big a jump can he take this season with Wake?
Projected Starting Lineup
PG Nate Calmese
SG Mekhi Mason
SF Juke Harris
PF Tre'Von Spillers
C Cooper Schwieger
Bench: Myles Colvin, Omaha Biliew, Marqus Marion, Isaac Carr, Sebastian Akins
The Demon Deacons Men's Basketball team opens up the 2025-26 campaign in just over a month with a home game against American on Monday, November 3 at 8 p.m.