Wake Forest Crushes Queens Behind Myles Colvin's Big Night

Well, that was some nice Sunday entertainment. Wake Forest defeats Queens 111-73 Sunday night at the Joel. The Deacs go on a three-point shooting spree, and Myles Colvin notches 33 points in a big win over Queens. This is the second time Wake has put up over 100 points this season, and it was also Steve Forbes's 100th win as coach of the Demon Deacons. Let's go through the highlights.

First Half Highlights

We knew both teams could score the ball at a high rate, and that certainly showed early. The Deacs and Royals each made three three-point field goals before the first media timeout. Juke opened the scoring with the first made three for Wake, and Colvin quickly followed him up. Chris Ashby came out early for the Royals and was hitting on all cylinders from distance.

The Deacs were able to race out to an 11-point lead midway through the first half, but the Royals quickly cut into this run. Whenever the Deacs worked their way in front, they were met with good offensive resistance from Queens. However, at the end of the first half, the Deacs were able to break it open.

Wake Forest went on a three-point shooting barrage, making 12 as a team in the first half and shooting 52% from beyond the arc. Myles Colvin was the star of the opening half. He had 26 points in one half and did not miss a single shot. He went 8-8 from the floor, 6-6 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line. Juke Harris had 12, Omaha Biliew had 11, and Nate Calmese had eight. When it was all said and done, the Deacs put up 57 first-half points and were up by 18.

Despite exploding for 57 points, only four of the 10 Wake Forest players to saw the floor scored. Spillers and Schwieger went scoreless on the inside, and Mekhi Mason and Sebastian Akins also were held to no points. This was mostly caused by the fact that Myles Colvin simply could not miss. However, Wake went into the second half wanting to spread the wealth a little more.

Second Half Highlights

In the second half, Colvin was able to stay hot, and the Deacs managed to get some other guys involved. Colvin was 11-11 from the field before eventually missing his first shot and finishing the game 11-13. He scored 33 points in a career night to lead the Deacs. Nate Calmese continued his strong offensive performance in the second half as well. He finished with 15 points to go along with two steals.

The frontcourt really came alive in the second half as well. TreVon Spillers finished with eight points, all of which were scored in the second half. The team did a good job working it inside to him for some easy baskets. Marion and Schwieger gave the team some good baskets underneath and some good energy. Omaha Biliew continued his good shooting night, finishing with 16 points.

Akins and Mason also each chipped in with six second-half points. The Deacs shot 62.1% from the floor, 51.5% from three, and 91.7% from the line. This was definitely their best shooting performance to date.

The Deacs' defense held the Royals to just 34 points in the second half, an improvement from the first half. They forced 13 turnovers that led to 24 points off turnovers. They also won the rebounding battle 33-19.

Overall, this was a very solid performance from the Deacs, and it was great to see them shoot the lights out. They will have to keep their heads down as they play Longwood on Wednesday and then have a big one against undefeated Vanderbilt next Sunday. Go Deacs!

