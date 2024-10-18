Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo Home Run Helps Cleveland Stay Alive in ALCS

Joe Londergan

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Entering Thursday night's American League Championship Series, the Cleveland Guardians found themselves down two games to zero in the series against the New York Yankees. In major need of a win, former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo's bat helped Cleveland make it happen.

Manzardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to put Cleveland up 2-1. The at-bat marks Manzardo's first career postseason home run after making his MLB debut with Cleveland earlier this season.

Manzardo also had a single in the first inning, giving the designated hitter two hits in three at-bats on the evening.

Cleveland ended up needing a walk-off homer from David Fry in the bottom of the tenth to claim a 7-5 win and get the seriest to 2-1 in New York's favor.

The ALCS continues Friday night on TBS at 5:08 PT.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

