Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo Home Run Helps Cleveland Stay Alive in ALCS
Entering Thursday night's American League Championship Series, the Cleveland Guardians found themselves down two games to zero in the series against the New York Yankees. In major need of a win, former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo's bat helped Cleveland make it happen.
Manzardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to put Cleveland up 2-1. The at-bat marks Manzardo's first career postseason home run after making his MLB debut with Cleveland earlier this season.
Manzardo also had a single in the first inning, giving the designated hitter two hits in three at-bats on the evening.
Cleveland ended up needing a walk-off homer from David Fry in the bottom of the tenth to claim a 7-5 win and get the seriest to 2-1 in New York's favor.
The ALCS continues Friday night on TBS at 5:08 PT.
